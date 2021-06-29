Team Ruger Takes Divisional Wins at USPSA Area 7 Championship and SASS End of Trail

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger members James McGinty and Randi Rogers each took home divisional wins this past weekend.

McGinty won the Single Stack division title at the USPSA Area 7 Championship held at the Pioneer Sportsmen Club in Dunbarton, NH. He claimed this win with a final score of 1368.46 shooting his Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger.

Rogers (aka Holy Terror) took second place in the Cowgirl category and won the Ladies Top 16 Shoot Off at the SASS End of Trail World Championship. The Paradise Pass Gun Club located in Etna Green, IN provided the backdrop for the 8-day Single Action Shooting Society’s World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, this year’s event drew over 500 competitors from around the world. Each shooter tested their skills with historically correct firearms on 12 different stages, each laid out with unique scenarios and scenic elements of the Old West. Rogers claimed her spot in the Cowgirl division shooting a pair of Ruger Vaquero® revolvers chambered in .357 Mag/.38 Spl. with a final time of 262.02.

“End of Trail is one of my favorite events to attend each year,” said Rogers. “The stages involved a really good mix of close, fast shots and complex target engagement. I was very pleased to end up Second Cowgirl and to win the Ladies Top 16 Shoot Off with the help of my .38 Special Ruger Vaqueros.”

