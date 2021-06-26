Ammo Deals: Winchester Super-X Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr LRN 800 Rnds $101.92 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has 22 ammo back in stock and shipping!

Pick up 800 rounds of Winchester Super-X Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr Lead Round Nose for just $101.92 after coupon code at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This is a make your own package. To get this price you need to add 8 boxes of Winchester 22Lr to your cart so you can apply coupon code “PTT”. See our cart check image below on how we did it.

Winchester Super-X Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr Lead Round Nose Since 1922, Winchester Super X ammunition has provided exceptional quality and outstanding performance for all types of hunters and shooters who rely on its time-proven dependability backed by legendary excellence. Super X delivers proven accuracy, sure functioning, exceptional quality and outstanding performance rimfire ammunition.

Winchester Super-X Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr LRN Sale Cart Check 06/25/2021

