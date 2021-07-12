JK Armament Announces JK 105LT Rimfire MST

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Due to overwhelming demand, JK Armament is proud to announce the release of the patent-pending JK 105 LT Rimfire MST, Modular Solvent Trap. Ideal for rimfire calibers such as 22LR, 22WMR, and 17HMR, the new JK 105LT provides the same high performance and extreme modularity you’ve come to expect from JK Armament in a much smaller package.

Owner and founder of JK Armament, Jake Kunksy says about the JK 105, “Almost immediately after we began shipping our initial batch of MSTs, customers began clamoring for a rimfire specific option.” Kunksy continues, “I’m confident in saying this is the best rimfire kit in any market, anywhere”

The JK 105LT ships with the main body, end cap, and nine interchangeable cups/dividers which allow you to scale your kit from a full-length 5.75” down to a mere 2” OAL. Drill jugs and threaded caps told separately.

Did you know? The name of each solvent trap corresponds to the outer diameter of the tubes. A standard JK 155 MST kit has an O.D. of 1.55” and the new, smaller, lighter JK 105 has an O.D. of only 1.05”. Every JK 105LT Rimfire MST, along with everything else JK Armament sells, is made in Idaho by Americans.

Specifications:

Length: 5.75”

Diameter: 1.05”

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Color: Black

Material: T6-7075 Billet Aluminum

Coating: Type 3 Hard Anodized

Each Kit Includes:

(1) JK 105 1.3” tube

(9) JK 105 LT Degree Cups/Dividers

(1) JK 105 LT Endcap

Made in Idaho.

MSRP: $250

To order or for more information visit us online here.

About JK Armament:

JK Armament is located in Bruneau, Idaho, and was established in 2019. Jake Kunsky is a US Veteran and the owner and operator of JK Armament. Kunsky has over 20 years of weapons and machining experience ranging from the automotive and farming industry to the firearms and military complex. Kunsky gained exceptional hands-on experience over the course of his four combat deployments to Iraq, giving him passion and interest in weapons development. JK Armament’s Patent Pending product line is the culmination of Kunsky’s experience developing products for NEMO Arms, Gemtech Suppressors, Smith & Wesson, and Maxim Defense. His vast experience with silencer and weapon design, testing, engineering, and machining has given him valuable insight into what today’s customers are looking for in a user-configurable and maintainable solvent trap.