Swagger Bipods: Strength & Flexibility Where it Counts

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- When Americans gather on Independence Day to celebrate liberty, one activity, in particular, will demonstrate their freedom like no other: Shooting. More practical than fireworks though less filling than BBQ and burgers, safe fun with firearms is one of the best ways any American can celebrate our unique nation’s unprecedented level of gun ownership. And there’s no better way to accurately and easily control your shooting than with Swagger bipods.

Now that ammunition is not quite as scarce as it has been, shooters don’t have to feel wasteful when they hit the range for a target shooting session with two uniquely American designs–an MSR or AR-style rifle and a Swagger Tactical Bipod. Both the SEA-12 and SFR-10 QD bipods work well for tactical use and hunting and can be easily mounted on a Picatinny rail.

The Swagger SEA12 (Extreme Angle) Bipod has over-molded flex joints which help stabilize its swagger, making it easy to stay on target. Its most effective range of adjustment is 9 to 12 inches and can even go lower by pivoting the legs forward up to 45 degrees. An extremely wide range of can and traverse makes the Swagger SEA12 perfect when you need to swing your rifle far and wide to engage targets. Click here to learn more about the new SEA12.

The Swagger SFR10 QD (Flex to Rigid, Quick Detach) Bipod provides shooters with the ability to adjust the level of “Swagger flex” – or eliminate it when you need a traditional rigid-leg bipod platform. With the most effective adjustment range of 6 to 10.5 inches, this bipod lets you go lower with the same style of adjustment found on the SEA12, allowing you to pivot the legs forward up to 45 degrees. Click here to learn more about the new SFR10 QD.

Celebrating liberty with firearms is as American as apple pie, if not more so. Swagger bipods wishes all Americans a happy Independence Day and asks them to remember the Swagger Limited Lifetime Guarantee when they go shopping for a new bipod.

SWAGGER SEA12 (EXTREME ANGLE) BIPOD FEATURES

Mounts to Picatinny rail

Overmolded Flex Ready joint for a more stable shooting platform

Designed for hunting or shooting situations where extreme angles apply

Offers extreme can and traverse

Legs can be set at a 45º angle for a lower shooting position

Offers plenty of clearance for magazine changes

SWAGGER SEA12 (EXTREME ANGLE) BIPOD SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 13.6 ounces

Most effective range: 9 to 12 inches

Item number: SWAG-BP-SEA12

UPC: 857925007245

MSRP: $199.99

SWAGGER SFR10 QD (FLEX TO RIGID, QUICK DETACH) BIPOD FEATURES

Quick Detach

Mounts to Picatinny rail

Designed for long-range hunting, competition shooting, and combat situations

Adjustable flex tension allows the shooter to fine-tune flexibility to the situational need

Easily adjustable from flexible to rigid

Legs can be set at a 45º angle for a lower shooting position

Offers the ability to quickly acquire & visually maintain a target in any terrain

Provides plenty of clearance for magazine changes

SWAGGER SFR10 (FLEX TO RIGID, QUICK DETACH) SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 15.2 ounces

Most effective range: 6 to 10.5 inches

Item number: SWAG-BP-SFR10

UPC: 857925007252

MSRP: $249.99

About Swagger

Made in the USA and equipped with numerous unique high-performance features, we at Swagger are confident that our bipods will do for you what no bipod has ever done before. We back claim that with our Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

Swagger bipods are also covered by our Shoot With Confidence Guarantee. If your Swagger bipod does not give you more shooting flexibility and more shooting confidence, send the product back to us within 30 days of purchase, with proof of purchase from an authorized dealer, and we will buy it back. For more information, please visit WWW.SWAGGERBIPODS.COM