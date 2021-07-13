Taylor’s & Company Introduces the TC86 Takedown Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taylor’s & Company, the world’s leading marketers and importers of state-of-the-art historical firearms utilizing the latest innovative designs, is pleased to announce the addition of “The TC86 Takedown” rifle to their Lifestyle Series for 2021.

Taylor’s & Company TC86

The TC86 Takedown is a hunting rifle where style meets functionality. Made for the ultimate expedition, while maintaining a finish fit for a classic design. The TC86 becomes a versatile companion for any hunt, hike, or to just go plinking at the range. The color case receiver and checkered pistol grip walnut stock.

A rubber butt plate absorbs recoil, and the wide lever size allows for easy use in all conditions. It also Includes a weaver rail sight with a Skinner peep sight on it.

“Taylor’s & Company brings to the gun enthusiast classic firearms that made cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws famous, but with a modern twist,” said Rob Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing. “All Taylor’s premium firearms are made using the latest in precision machinery and high-quality materials with one goal in mind; to create reliable and accurate reproductions of Civil War, Old West, hunting and tactical guns from the 19th century. The TC86 Takedown is a perfect example of this.”

The TC86 Takedown is available and models are shipping now. Be the first to own and carry Taylor’s newest arrival. new with this first look at new products rolling out in 2021. With both revolvers and rifles in the mix, your customer’s next firearm is here.

SPECS:

LENGTH: 16.5”

CALIBER: .45-70 Gov

MSRP: $1839.86

To learn more about the TC86 Takedown and the complete product offerings from Taylor’s & Company, please visit www.taylorsfirearms.com or follow us socially @taylorsfirearms.

About Taylor’s & Company

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s & Company, headquartered in Winchester, Va., is an importer of firearms, including revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. The company specializes in reproduction Civil War firearms through the end of the Old West era, hunting firearms, and 1911 tactical pistols. It markets its products through dealers and distributors nationwide and assists consumers in obtaining a dealer for firearm transfers as needed. It seeks to serve all types of shooters, from competitive shooters to collectors to outdoor enthusiasts to firearm history buffs. For more information, visit taylorsfirearms.com.