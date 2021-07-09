Team Federal Shoots Big at 2021 US Open Skeet Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Federal Skeet Team made an extremely impressive showing at the 2021 Kolar U.S. Open Skeet Championship recently held at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas, taking home a number of trophies.

Stuart Brown’s score of 100×100 earned him the champion slot in the 12 Gauge event and he also snagged the Highest Overall (HOA) trophy, missing only one bird all day and racking up a 399×400 score!

“I have shot the U.S. Open for many years, at many different clubs, and shot really good scores but I never took the HOA and the 12 gauge event before, so this is a great personal accomplishment,” Brown said. “My Federal ammunition performed great, and it is absolutely the best ammunition in the world! I greatly appreciate all the support from Team Federal and I’m really looking forward to my next competition.”

In the Doubles event, Cameron Schuster took the first place trophy with a perfect score, while Paul Giambrone III and Rachel Barringer took the runner up and third place trophies, respectively, in the 28 Gauge event.

“We are extremely proud of the stellar performances from Stuart, Cameron, Paul, and Rachel at the Kolar Open Skeet Championship, and of all our Team Federal shooter athletes,” said Federal Ammunition Vice President of Marketing Jason Nash. “The trophies they’re bringing home are a reflection of Federal’s dedication to its products and to the shooting sports.”

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com