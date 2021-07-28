U.S. Lawshield Is Proud To Partner With USA Shooting As Team Competes In Tokyo

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self-Defense coverage, is a proud sponsor of USA Shooting® and their enduring advocacy for the shooting sports as 20 members of the USA Shooting Team prepare to make history at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Olympic competition is charged with exciting moments, and U.S. LawShield will cheer for the USA Shooting Team athletes with the rest of America,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “Our patriotism is palpable when the USA Shooting Team displays red, white, and blue on the international stage. These men and women are treasured role models for Americans to look up to, and promoting their team fosters the future of shooting sports for everyone,” he added.

According to USA Shooting’s Chief Marketing Officer, Buddy DuVall, “Responsible and safe use of firearms is fundamental to USA Shooting’s mission, and U.S. LawShield plays a critical role in the education of folks all over the country. We continue to see how the sport of shooting impacts the lives of both athletes and enthusiasts in a way that encourages camaraderie and confidence. However, safety is critical, and we’re thankful to U.S. LawShield for encouraging learning and for supporting our Olympic and Paralympic athletes and programs as we develop future generations of champions and shooting sports ambassadors.”

U.S. LawShield is donating a membership package to USA Shooting’s “Gear Up for the Games” sweepstakes.

“Visit the sweepstakes link, answer a few questions, and be entered to win—we’re giving away more than $4,500 in prizes,” said DuVall. Learn about the sweepstakes by clicking here.

For more information about USA Shooting and the USA Shooting Team, visit www.usashooting.org.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ facility partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.