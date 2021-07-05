YouTube Bans Far-Left & Anti-Gun Right Wing Watch

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- YouTube has removed Right Wing Watch from their platform, the hyper-partisan group announced on Twitter Monday with screenshots of YouTube denying its appeal.

The group’s Twitter read: “Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it.”

Right Wing Watch (RWW) was a project of the far-left People For the American Way (PFAW). PFAW pushes far-left conspiracy theories about groups like Gun Owners of America (GOA). The organization claimed that GOA was a bridge between government officials and a “radical anti-government militia movement.” The left-wing organization also tried to connect the gun group to Christian nationalism.

GOA has never been connected to any militia and is not a religious organization.

The pro-gun group has members of all races and religious backgrounds. Although RWW and PFAW also claimed the National Rifle Association (NRA) is racist, it seems like the group has a vendetta against GOA and, more specifically, Larry and Erich Pratt for their no-compromise gun stance.

RWW history of attacking pro-gun organizations as well as right-leaning groups. Their mission was to de-platform as many groups as possible for their right-wing beliefs. They have not only targeted pro-gun groups but also targeted My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and E.W. Jackson. The group has even tried to de-platform former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz for his conservative views.

The group used many of the same techniques that it complained to YouTube about right-wing groups using. Some of these techniques included targeted harassment campaigns and Copywrite violations. RWW had multiple violations. Journalist Matt Binder pointed out that the group would upload a raw video from a right-wing channel without adding commentary.

Right Wing Watch only posts raw clips taken from right wing channels. there’s no added commentary. they got banned for uploading the very same content you’re describing in your post. this is a pretty bad example of what you’re sayinghttps://t.co/xhlTpGRAk8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 28, 2021

Without adding commentary to the clips, the group could not claim “fair use.” Fair use requires the person or group using the clip to add something to “transform” the video. Uploading raw video without anything added would not be considered “transformative.”

RWW could argue the clips were uploaded for educational purposes, but that would be hard to prove since no commentary was added. YouTube will not remove a channel until that channel racks up three strikes. The far-left group exceeded that total. In addition, the channel included thousands of videos at the time of deletion.

Some saw the banning of Right Wing Watch as poetic justice. The group has lobbied big tech to censor groups and people who hold different beliefs than RWW. This list included many pro-gun activists and pro-gun groups. The group has always claimed that these platforms can ban whoever they want because they are private companies. However, RWW’s view on big tech seems to have changed with its banning.

Many on Twitter jumped at the opportunity to point out the irony of a group that lobbied for censorship now complaining about censorship. People like reporter Andy Ngo pointed out that Right Wing Watch mocks people who complain about “cancel culture.” Tim Pool said that the group got burned by the same fire they started.

.@RightWingWatch’s YouTube channel has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the platform’s community guidelines. RWW itself works to get others banned & has mocked those who speak about cancel culture. https://t.co/1e99H2i1Zr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

You got burned by the fire you started We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship This is perfectly ironichttps://t.co/lt2sYie5vW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2021

AmmoLand News reached out to Right Wing Watch for comment, but the group has not returned our emails so far.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.