Gun Gear: Buy (3) Beretta 92/96 Magazines get a FREE Beretta Magazine Extension CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Beretta has an exclusive make your own package for AmmoLand News readers. Purchase any three (3) Beretta 92/96 magazines and get a free Beretta Magazine Extension for 92 Series magazine (value $24.90) with coupon code “AMMOMGEXT” at check out. At the time, this was posted this bonus deal was working on already discounted sale magazines!!

To make this deal happen you need to first add any three (3) Beretta 92 or 96 pistol magazines to your shopping cart, then add one (1) Magazine Extension for the 92 Series magazines to the cart. On the view cart page please enter the coupon code and wait for the page to refresh or proceed to check out. Check out our shopping cart image below to see how we did it.

The Beretta 92 series base pad is designed for the Beretta 92 Magazines. This Extension base pad add 2 extra rounds to the magazine 10, 13, 15 & 17 standard 9mm magazines. The base pad itself is machined out of billet aluminum and is hard anodized to ensure durable long-lasting appearance. All machining and manufacturing are done in Italy. – Easily attaches and detaches from the magazine.

– Standard 2mm key wrench is needed for assembly the devices and disassemble.

– Two pieces design

– Designed specifically for the Beretta 92 series.

– CNC machined from billet aluminum.

– Hard Anodized.

– Made in Italy The Beretta factory magazine extension is designed to fit within the “box” for competition use, and as such, when installed on a magazine and inserted into the pistol, the total external dimensions must not exceed 225mm x 150mm x 45mm. Note that this must comply with these dimensional requirements to be competition legal. Due to the design of the extension internally, a magazine speedloader may be required to fit the last cartridge into the magazine. If you add this magazine extension on a Beretta 15rd magazine, we would suggest the use of the extra power 20rd magazine spring – P/N C53848

