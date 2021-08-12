Bushnell Partners with Mirage Occhiali to Offer New Performance Eyewear

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Mirage Occhiali, one of the leading sunglass design and manufacturing houses in Italy, to produce their new Performance Eyewear Collection. The new collection offers outdoor enthusiasts of all passions high-quality eyewear that provides enhanced clarity, maximum comfort, and a distinct, ergonomic design to elevate their next outdoor experience.

Mirage, a “family business [turned] global provider” brings “design originality, industrial expertise, and creativity” to the new Bushnell collection. This mutually beneficial partnership between the two brands allows Bushnell to expand into the Performance Eyewear sector with the highest quality of optics, and in conjunction it allows Mirage to use its capabilities to provide the highest quality technological products to performance-driven customers.

Bushnell Performance Eyewear helps outdoorsmen perform at the highest caliber for sports such as hunting, shooting, and fishing. The new collection was built to help hunters, hikers, competitors, and anyone else in the outdoors, see as they have never seen before. The collection includes a wide range of optic technologies from the utilization of blue light filtration and MIR polycarbonate lenses to polarization and photochromic technologies. Featuring styles that range from 6 to 8 base shields, Bushnell Performance Eyewear gives you optimal peripheral vision with zero interference.

With a plethora of lens hues from brown/gold and yellow/rose to grey/silver and blue/green, the Bushnell collection has been designed to protect wearers from the sun, water, wind, and debris keeping them safe from impacts and temperatures while remaining durable and easy to use. Chemical and solvent resistant, Bushnell eyewear is exceptionally lightweight and highly flexible. Sunglasses have megol rubber temple end pieces, tips and nose pads, and moisture-absorbing properties, allowing for a no-slip-grip with a no-wear feel. This perfect fit doesn’t let anything get in the way, even in the most intense and in high sweat activities.

Working to serve the outdoor enthusiast since 1948, Bushnell has entered this category as a part of the company’s mission to enhance the experience through purpose-built products. Starting at $99, the Bushnell Performance Eyewear Collection is launching with 10 new styles available for immediate delivery within 90 days. For more information, please visit www.framieyewear.com

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.