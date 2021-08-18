LUCID Optics Binoculars Make Outdoor Life’s Annual List

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- LUCID Optics, known for more than a decade of refining traditional optics for improved use in tactical and field settings, is featured in the Outdoor Life magazine article “The Best New Hunting Binoculars of 2021” with their B-8 8×24 High Definition (ED) Binoculars.

LUCID Optics’ commitment to delivering a comfortable, lightweight binocular was noticed by the Outdoor Life team. “The LUCID’s build is impressive,” said Outdoor Life’s Andrew McKean. “It features high-definition extra-low-dispersion glass, and the twin-hinge open-bridge design is one of the most modern and comfortable on the market.”

Balanced and lightweight at only 24 ounces, McKean added, “The other side of weight, though, is portability, and testers reported carrying the LUCID for days of field work and marveling at its nimbleness and near weightlessness.”

Integrating ergonomics and user-friendly features is a point of pride for LUCID Optics, says CEO Jason Wilson. “We truly consider the needs of our end-users in product development, and our B-Series of binoculars is no exception. Having this recognition from the Outdoor Life testing team is a great distinction for us.”

The B-8 8×24 High Definition (ED) Binoculars were acknowledged for their optics and accessories, “…in twilight conditions, its colors were among the best in the test, evidence of good lens coatings,” according to the review. “The two-position eyecups are positive, and the thumb detents on the belly of the tubes do a nice job of grabbing users’ thumbs for a lock-solid hold. We also like its tripod-mounting adapter located on the forward side of the front hinge.”

B Series High Definition ED Binoculars

B-8 8×42 and B-10 10×42 Binoculars are perfect for rugged outdoor activities, including hunting, tracking, birding, boating, and even astronomy.

Open frame, compact roof prism design

Light Transmission: B-10 = 94%, B-8 = 96%

Objective Lens: 42mm

Ocular Lens Diameter: 22mm

Eye Relief: B-10 = 14mm, B-8 = 18mm

Exit Pupil: B-10 = 9mm, B-8 = 14mm

Field of view: 341 ft. @ 100 yds.

Close Focus: B-10 = 7 ft., B-8 = 5.75 ft.

Glass: ED Glass (Extra-Low Dispersion) for razor-sharp resolution

Lens Coating: Fully Broadband Multi-Coated (FBMC) is the highest quality multi-coating available for high-contrast images

Prism Material: BaK4

Prism Coating: Silver

Waterproof: IPX8

Fog proof: Nitrogen Purged

Construction: Aluminum composite reinforced with high-strength glass fibers

Body: Rubberized armor for durability and slip-free comfort

Included: Ergonomic, twist-up eyecups, neoprene cover, padded neck strap, waterproof, hard-sided carrying case

Lifetime Warranty

MSRP: $679.99

Follow LUCID Optics on Facebook at facebook.com/LUCIDHD7/, and on Instagram at instagram.com/lucid_optics.

About LUCID Optics

LUCID Optics is known for feature-rich optics that deliver repeatable performance in tactical, competitive, and field settings while withstanding a lifetime of hard use. We painstakingly build functional upgrades into traditional optic platforms because we understand that hard-charging shooters hunger for premium, practical, and cost-effective tools. Every enhancement is the result of countless hours spent on the shooting range, observations and experience from hunters and competitors, and the hands-on knowledge of law enforcement professionals. Our philosophy of incorporating improvements based on customer feedback ensures a refreshing and functional perspective on every product we deliver. In addition to commercial sales, LUCID Optics provides OEM capabilities for strategic partners.