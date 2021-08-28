Primary Arms Releases New Green-Reticle Variant of ACSS Vulcan Reticle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Released earlier this year, the HS507C-X2 ACSS made waves in the miniature reflex market by introducing a revolutionary new reticle design that makes it easier to get on target. While most reticles are limited to a simple aiming dot, ACSS Vulcan changes the game by combining an infinitely precise center chevron with a large outer circle. When aimed correctly, this circle falls outside the optic window, leaving only the center chevron for fine precision. If the user’s aim is off-target, the edge of the circle comes into view, guiding them back to the center. It’s a novel approach to sight acquisition, eliminating many of the challenges associated with mini reflex optics.

Since its release, fans of the optic have been asking for a green-illuminated variant. Now, Primary Arms Optics is proud to announce that the units are now ready and available for purchase.

“The response to the original Primary Arms ACSS Vulcan reticle in Red illumination, has been nothing short of phenomenal,” says Terry Mears, Primary Arms Optics’ Director of Product Marketing. “Those who prefer a green reticle, especially anyone with color-recognition issues toward the red end of the color spectrum, will appreciate this option. The law enforcement community which we continuously interact with specifically asked for this reticle option and we delivered.”

