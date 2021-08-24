Sharps Bros Introduces Livewire – Affordable Forged Ambi Lower ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Livewire is a more traditional style AR15 receiver, but still unlike anything else out there with looks all its own: Heavily flared mag well, ambidextrous bolt release, a stepped transition between trigger guard and mag well, threaded bolt catch pin, threaded rear takedown pin recess, and extremely clean lines all around.

Livewire is now made from a single forging and it truly sets a new standard in forged lower receivers. Made from 7075-T6 aluminum. Just like all of their AR receivers. Anodized black. Threaded bolt catch pin included.

Features:

An oversized and integral trigger guard Ambidextrous bolt release A beveled magazine flare that helps you load as quickly and efficiently as possible Machined top to bottom from 7075-T6 aluminum, a peak-strength corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy A hard coat anodize finish per MIL-A-8625, the anodizing model for most military and aerospace products Full compatibility with all mil-spec internal parts Full compatibility with all other aftermarket mil-spec upper receivers Full compatibility with GI standard issue magazines as well as PMags Multi caliber mark



About Sharps Bros:

Sharps Bros. founder John Sharps has always been a gun enthusiast, and in 2012 he decided to leverage his decades of manufacturing and product development experience to begin building a series of custom AR-15 lower receivers. Sharps Bros. has since evolved from a one-man business to a full-fledged firearm design and manufacturing organization, with products in three major categories: AR15, AR10, and Kalashnikov.

It takes a team of exceptionally skilled craftsmen to bring our receiver details to life. We had fun designing them, we love shooting them, and we have talented people who work hard to perfect each one so you’ll enjoy yours too.

All of our available receivers are sold through partners nationwide. Purchase links are found on each of the individual product pages.