Shocking Numbers Show Urgent Task For Second Amendment Supporters

California/United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell’s revelation that 1.3 million conservatives are not registered to vote in California should shock and dismay Second Amendment supporters – for a moment. After that, we need to start getting to work on registering voters.

Put it this way: All the efforts of anti-Second Amendment extremists would have been for naught if 20,000 more Second Amendment supporters had been registered to vote in each of Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona and if another 120,000 had been registered in Pennsylvania. So, voter registration is perhaps one of the most urgent tasks that Second Amendment supporters have over the next three years.

And while Second Amendment supporters ought to be grateful for Grenell’s warning, we need to be smart about where we put our efforts in: We need to reclaim Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania while also flipping Minnesota, Maine, and New Hampshire and securing Ohio, Texas, and Florida. These are the states that will decide the 2022 and 2024 elections, and these elections will be decisive for the future of the Second Amendment.

In a very real sense, we need every gun owner engaged in the fight. A gun owner who is not registered to vote is a gun owner asking for the “Mr. and Mrs. America, turn them all in” moment that Dianne Feinstein has wanted for over a quarter-century – and Second Amendment supporters have no excuse to not work to stop that since that 60 Minutes interview.

The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters need to start taking some steps. We need to be able to turn out enough voters to counter their next effort to “fortify” an election against so-called “threats” to democracy.

(As an aside, isn’t it odd how those “threats” seem to coincide with involvement by Second Amendment supporters and others in the political and legislative process? Whether it’s Letitia James or other anti-Second Amendment extremists attacking Second Amendment supporters as “terrorists” or attacking pro-Second Amendment groups in court, the general theme is that we should shut up.)

Our enemies have worked voter registration with a religious fervor, particularly since 2016. The term “enemies” may sound harsh, but when they seek to take away our rights over horrific acts we did not commit when they label us “child killers” and “terrorists,” and when they work to deprive us of things like financial services, it is the truth.

So, right now, it is time to get gun owners and others who support the Second Amendment registered to vote, and to join pro-Second Amendment groups, whether it is the NRA, CCRKBA, GOA, FPC, multiple groups, or all of them. Get involved with the legislative process via NRA-ILA and your state-level pro-Second Amendment organization. We need to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists in federal, state, and local elected offices at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.