Tactical Deal: RMA Armament Level IV Hard Armor Plate 10″x12″ $135.00

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells has a great deal on Level IV single curve hard armor, 10″x12″ plates, from RMA Armament for $135.00. This is a great price for NIJ-rated level IV armor!

When it comes to body armor, safety minded individuals demand the best possible protection in a package that can be worn easily and allows for effective movement. To provide this capability, RMA Armament developed its Single-Curve Hard Armor Plate complete with the most effective construction available on the market. The RMA Armament Level IV Single-Curve Armor Plate takes body armor to the next level, providing wearers with the ability to survive impacts from high-velocity rifle rounds up to and including the .30-06 M2AP round. To provide this protection, the armor is built with a monolithic ceramic/polyethylene material, which measures 1 inch thick and weighs in at 8.3 pounds. Each RMA Armament Level IV Single-Curve Armor Plate is NIJ 0101.06-certified and features a 600-Denier, water-resistant cover to protect it from the elements. The plates are made in the USA at the company’s Centerville, IA, facility, and the company is owned and operated by a former law-enforcement officer and U.S. Marine who’s counted on body armor for personal defense for more than 20 years. Material: Ceramic

NIJ Certified: 0101.06

Size: 10″ x 12″

Weight: 8.3 lbs

Made in the USA

