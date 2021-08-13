Tactical Deals: Brownells M16 BCG & Ballistic Advantage 16″ Barrel $229.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells has another great deal on their Builder’s Bundle, get an M16 BCG and a 16″ Ballistic Advantage barrel for $229.99. Get started on your next build today with this deal!

The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group is designed to work easily and reliably in any AR-15 or M16 rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm, 300 AAC Blackout or .223 Remington. The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group is constructed with a bolt made from 9310 steel, which is finished with a heat treatment and shot peening. The carrier is fabricated from 8620 hardened steel. Each element of the bolt-carrier group is finished in a black-nitride coating. Magnetic-particle inspected material

Extractor includes spring and rubber insert

Includes torqued and staked gas key

Functions with any cartridge based on the 5.56 NATO cartridge case The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group comes with a bolt, bolt carrier, gas key, firing pin, cam pin and a firing pin retaining pin. BALLISTIC ADVANTAGE MODERN SERIES BARREL Additional Info Material: 4150 Chrome Moly Vanadium

Profile: DRP or Government

Finish: Black Phosphate

Gas Block Journal: .750″” or .625″”

Twist Rate: 1:7 inches

Muzzle: 1/2×28 Threaded



