USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Get it while it lasts. Brownells has in-stock and shipping 500 round cases of SK Rifle Match 22 Long Rifle. 40 Grain Lead Round Nose ammunition that after a coupon code “PTT” at check out, that lets you pick them up for $112.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
SK Match Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr RN Ammunition
Competition cartridge for long range weapons, with high precision and absolute reliability Special hunting cartridge with flat trajectory and searching efficiency, for short and long ranges.
Brand Style: Rifle Match
Bullet Style: Lead Round Nose (LRN)
Bullet Weight (Grains): 40
Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle
Muzzle Energy: 95
Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1033
Rounds: 500
Ammo InStock: 500 Rounds SK Match Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr RN $112.99 FREE S&H CODE
SK Match Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr RN Ammunition Deal Cart Check
There is no such thing as “Match” .22LR unless they can meet very stringent quality control. A .22LR round has on average only 1.5gr. of powder, I’ve measured them. Even .1 or .05 grain difference and any deviation from a 40gr. bullet will affect the accuracy. I’ve shot many different brands of .22LR and the sound of the gunshot is never consistent, even when I used expensive ELEY “Match” ammo. And that was when it was 10¢ a round.
.22LR is only good for plinking and small game, not competition.
This price actualy seems pretty fair considering what has been going on.
I have used this ammo for the last few years and I was paying around $80 a brick delivered to my house.
It was roughly $60 for the brick and $20 shipping.
I remember not to long ago, you could get a brick of 500 for ten dollars. Nice target ammo for about $20 a brick. Sure glad I hoarded a bunch over the years.