CZ Expands Striker Pistol Line with New P-10 F Competition-Ready

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The new P-10 F Competition-Ready offers all of the popular striker-fired pistol line’s features in an enhanced, competition-ready package.

While many of CZ’s tactical handguns were born of competition guns, the new CZ P-10 F Competition-Ready pistol followed the opposite trajectory. The CZ P-10 C, released in 2017, was the gunmaker’s first striker-fired pistol. It was designed as a compact polymer-framed gun for self-defense and military use and was followed by the subcompact P-10 S and the full-size P-10 F.

The new P-10 F competition-ready has a barrel and slide that are a half-inch longer than the full-size model, providing a longer sight radius for the included fiber optic front sight and fixed serrated rear sight, resulting in increased accuracy. Additionally, like other P-10 models, the slide is milled to accept mounting plates for the most popular micro red-dot optics on the market—a must for any competition gun.

The pistol is outfitted with an Apex Tactical extended magazine catch, Apex Tactical extended slide stop, HB Industries trigger and Apex Tactical back-slide cover for increased performance. The half-inch longer barrel also has improved ramp geometry and a match 9mm chamber; both features were designed to improve the reliability and accuracy of the P-10F Competition-Ready. Since every competition gun needs a little flash, gold accents on the barrel slide cover and on the trigger and Henning Group magazine bases make this handgun stand out in the P-10 line and on the firing line.

Like the original, the new P-10 has a polymer frame with three interchangeable backstraps and ergonomics similar to the hammer-fired CZ 75, and a cold hammer-forged 5-inch barrel with a black nitride finish for unparalleled accuracy and durability.

The new P-10 F Competition-Ready ships with standard 19-round magazines, and a 10-round version is available for purchase in restricted states. The pistol carries an MSRP of $999.

CZ P-10 F Competition-Ready Specs:

SKU: 95180, 05180

Caliber: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 19-round, 10-round

Frame: Polymer

Trigger Mechanism: Striker fired

Sights: Serrated rear with fiber-optic front, Optics-Ready

Barrel: Cold hammer forged

Barrel Length: 5”

Height: 5.34”

Width: 1.25”

Weight: 30.1 oz.

Overall Length: 8.5”

Safety: Trigger safety

MSRP: $999

