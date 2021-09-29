Nosler Expands Rifle Line with All-New Model 21 Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Nosler Inc., a world leader in the manufacture of premium bullets, cartridge cases and ammunition, is proud to introduce the all-new Nosler Model 21™ rifle to the company’s growing line of award-winning firearms.

A rifle for the next decade, the new Model 21 is a feature-rich production firearm that has the feel and performance of a custom build. Featuring premium components throughout and weighing roughly 7 pounds depending on the cartridge, the Model 21 rifle brings exceptional precision and packable reliability to any hunt.

The heart of the rifle is Nosler’s new Model 21 action, designed in collaboration with Mack Brothers, the reputable South Dakota sibling duo with a growing reputation for building some of the finest rifle actions in the industry. Most notably, their popular EVO action has built an impressive following among serious precision shooters since its introduction in 2018. The newly designed Model 21 blends the best features of the EVO with unique Nosler-engineered customizations, delivering a solid foundation for peak performance right out of the box.

Blueprinted from birth on advanced wire EDM equipment, the Model 21 action was thoughtfully designed to deliver exceptional performance in a user-friendly platform with several built-in custom features throughout. Among these features is a spiral fluted, one-piece, Nitride coated bolt made of 4340 Chrome Moly steel. In addition to a sleek aesthetic, and nearly effortless functioning, the fluted design provides a reduction in weight and helps to channel debris, preventing the bolt from jamming in environments where dirt and sand is an issue. In line with the M21 action’s practical design philosophy, the bolt’s upgraded M16-style extractor and fire control group feature tool-less takedown.

“It’s been nearly two decades since we introduced the very first Nosler rifle on our popular Model 48 platform” said John Nosler, President of Nosler® Inc. “From day one, we set out to produce some of the most reliable firearms in the industry and our new Model 21 is no exception. This new firearm marks an exciting expansion of the Nosler® rifle brand, offering an economical option that bridges the gap between standard production assembly rifles and feature-rich customized builds.”

Top-of-the-line components round out the Model 21 rifle including a crisp, single stage TriggerTech Field model trigger, featuring a user adjustable pull weight of 2.5-5lbs and top safety. A Shilen match grade barrel with a threaded muzzle is hand lapped for the ultimate in bore smoothness, while the lightweight synthetic carbon fiber stock shaves weight off the complete build and provides extreme durability.

The all-new Nosler® Model 21 rifle retails for $2,495 and will be released in popular chamberings including 22 Nosler, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 26 Nosler, 27 Nosler, 280 Ackley Improved, 28 Nosler, 308 Win, 300 Win Mag, 30 Nosler, 33 Nosler and 375 H&H.

For more information about Nosler® Rifles, including the new Nosler Model 21, visit Nosler.com.

About Nosler

Founded in 1948, Nosler®, Incorporated is a family owned company located in Bend, Ore. Nosler® is most known for revolutionizing the hunting bullet industry with bullets such as the Partition®, Ballistic Tip®, AccuBond®, E-Tip® and most recently the AccuBond® LR and RDF. With the company motto of “Quality First,” Nosler® manufactures premium component bullets, reloading brass, ammunition and semi-custom rifles for domestic and international customers making Nosler® a comprehensive shooting products company. Nosler® products are used worldwide by discriminating hunters, shooters, military and law enforcement professionals and sportsmen.