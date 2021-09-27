Pelican Products Unveils the Largest Pelican Air Case To Date ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Pelican Products, Inc. (Pelican), the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance cases, today set another benchmark for the segment with the launch of the Pelican Air 1646 Case, the largest case in the Pelican Air Case line.

With more than 6,800 cubic inches of usable space, the Pelican Air 1646 Case is built in a long/deep form factor making it perfect for storage of longer and deeper type equipment. “Logistics issues for our on-the-go users traveling with large kits can be a bit of a nightmare, so we created the lighter weight, 1646 Pelican Air case to give them a transport option that allows for easy consolidation,” said Vince LaDuca, Product Manager, Pelican Products Commercial and Government Division.

The new case provides ample room for fragile and valuable equipment such as cinema-grade cameras to tactical gear. Videographers will appreciate the case depth’s ability to store cameras upright for more efficient use of space. This latest Pelican Air case addition grows the line to 16 unique sizes.

Configurations will offer the choice of two unique interior options to meet almost any performance needs:

The Classic Pick N’ Pluck Foam configuration offers a manually customizable solution with pre-scored foam for fast and simple protection to fit almost any equipment.

The No Foam configuration allows a blank slate for custom interior solutions (visit pelican.com for more details).

Boasting a weight up to 40% lighter than a standard Pelican Protector Case, the Pelican Air 1646 Case has a pull trolley and wheels that are roll tested over 914 meters. It also boasts classic Pelican case features including a watertight O-ring gasket, a crushproof and dustproof exterior, stainless steel hasp protectors, rubberized, over-molded handles, and proven tough push-button latches. Just like our classic Protector series cases, each Pelican Air case is subjected to external third-party lab testing to certify IP67 ingress protection and military standard impact, drop, and extreme temperature performance.

It is also backed by the company’s legendary Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence. The Pelican Air 1646 Case with foam is available in black.

