Blackhawk Expands Stache, T-Series Holster Lineup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has announced new handgun fits for the Stache IWB and T-Series L2C Overt holsters. With additional holsters accommodating an even wider selection of handguns, more gun owners can count on the Stache as their everyday carry solution. Meanwhile, the Overt is an outstanding choice for duty Level 2 carry thanks to its lightweight, low profile, and integrated leg strap adapter.

Among the new fits for the Stache IWB are the light-bearing GLOCK 43X and GLOCK 48 (compatible with Streamlight TLR-7 Sub and SureFire XCS). New fits for the T-Series L2C Overt include the SIG P320/P250 for left-handed shooters. This makes the T-Series L2C Overt a strong option for southpaw SIG shooters.

Constructed with impact-reinforced, injection-molded polymer, the Stache IWB offers unparalleled comfort and security making it the ultimate holster for concealed carry. It is standard with an ambidextrous design plus a low-profile shirt guard and optional concealment claws to reduce printing. This combination of features provides a greater level of stability when carried plus multiple options to match user preferences.

Likewise, the L2C Overt has been optimized for tactical users’ needs. The thumb-driven, dual-injection molded holster is standard with a new speed cut to assist with a faster draw while its low-profile design helps to reduce bulk and weight. Additionally, the speed cut design makes the L2C Overt inherently optic compatible. The duty-rated holster can be canted at various angles, and its included leg strap adapter pivots with the user’s natural body mechanics, increasing stability and comfort in austere environments.

MSRP for the Stache IWB Holster base model is $39.95 and $64.95 for the premium model. MSRP for the T-Series L2C Overt is $99.95 For more information about the Stache IWB or T-Series L2C Overt, and for a complete list of compatible handguns, visit Blackhawk.com .

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.