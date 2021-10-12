U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Champion Traps & Targets, makers of interactive and challenging target systems and trusted eye and ear protection, is continuing its support of the Kids & Clays Foundation for the second year in the row to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.

Kids & Clays supports participating Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters through shooting sports to improve the lives of critically ill children and their families. As a national sponsor, Champion sent a team to participate in the 20th annual sporting clays tournament fundraiser held by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa with 54 squads in all attending.

Two local Ronald McDonald Houses were the beneficiaries of the fundraiser, supporting their mission to provide a home away from home for families so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little or no cost. The sold-out event raised over $110,000 and provided thousands of room nights and other comforts to critically ill children and their families at a time when they need it the most.

“The program has made an incredibly meaningful impact over the years thanks in part to the strong support we have from partners like Champion,” said Doug Jeanneret, Kids & Clays executive director. “Champion’s commitment to positive change extends well beyond their passion for shooting sports – it has resulted in critically ill children and their families seeing more compassion in their lives.” Senior Brand Marketing Manager for Shooting Accessories Eliza Graves was part of the Champion team at the tournament. “We’re honored to continue this tremendous partnership with Kids & Clays,” she said. “Not only was it a fun event, but it truly makes a difference in the lives of so many people.”

About Champion Traps & Targets:

Champion is a leading provider of quality trap throwers, paper targets, metal targets, clay targets, hearing, and eye protection, and shooting systems. Shooting is a fun pastime, and Champion produces a wide variety of products to enhance the experience for shooters of all levels. No matter your shooting discipline, Champion has a product for you. Become a Champion. Own the Range.