U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Christensen Arms, manufacturer of state-of-the-art precision firearms and custom carbon fiber barrels is proud to announce the new Ridgeline Scout. This new rifle was created for situations that require a lightweight, compact firearm such as hunting from a ground blind, treestand, or possible use as a truck gun.

Christensen Arms Ridgeline Scout

Building upon the ever-popular Christensen Arms Ridgeline series), the Ridgeline Scout is a purpose-built, bolt-action rifle chassis that combines all the best features of the Ridgeline into a new compact scout rifle. Specialized features include a Black-Nitride® coated action, 0-MOA

optic rail, barricade stop, a 10-rd AICS drop-box magazine, and a flat-shoe Trigger Tech trigger, all on a tan and black carbon fiber composite Sporter stock.

Weighing in at just 5.9 lbs., the Ridgeline is available in four calibers all with a 16” muzzle-threaded barrel creating an ideal suppressor host. Most Ridgeline Scout rifles are backed by the Christensen Arms Sub-MOA Guarantee.

“We are excited to add the new Ridgeline Scout rifle to the Ridgeline series. The intent was to offer shooters the same familiarity and performance of the Ridgeline in a shorter, more compact, system,” said Stephen Graham, Senior VP of Marketing, Christensen Arms. “This Ridgeline Scout has the same accuracy potential and dependability as our field-proven Ridgeline rifles, as they share many of the same features, technology, and components.”

Specifications:

Chambering: .300 BLK

Barrel Length: 16”

Twist Rate: 1/7

Overall length: 37.5”

Chambering: .223 REM

Barrel Length: 16”

Twist Rate: 1/8

Overall length: 37.5”

Chambering: 6.5 CRDMR

Barrel Length: 16”

Twist Rate: 1/8

Overall length: 37.5”

Chambering: .308 WIN

Barrel Length: 16”

Twist Rate: 1/10

Overall length: 37.5”

MSRP: $2,199.99

To learn more about the new Ridgeline Scout Rifle and the complete product offerings from Christensen Arms, please visit www.christensenarms.com or follow us on social media @christensensarms.

About Christensen Arms:

With almost 25 years of firearm experience focused on incorporating top-tier aerospace materials and processes into production—Christensen Arms manufactures some of the most lightweight, precise, and accurate firearms in the industry and around the globe. From the very first prototype to current models, firearms have always been the product of American engineering and the best of American manufacturing.