Mossberg Announces 590S Pump-Action Line

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., America’s oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in the United States, continues its legacy of industry firsts with the introduction of the 590S Series of 12-gauge pump-actions; capable of cycling 1.75, 2.75 and 3-inch shotshells interchangeably, in any combination, without the use of an adaptor. The 590S Series includes two full-length stock options and two versions of the bird’s head-gripped Shockwave.

Based upon Mossberg’s legendary 500 pump-action platform, 590 tactical guns include non-binding twin action bars; positive steel-to-steel lock-up and anti-jam elevator; dual extractors; drilled and tapped receivers; and universally-recognized, ambidextrous top-mounted safety. Enhancing the decades-proven 500 platform is a convenient clean-out magazine tube with cap for ease of maintenance. Additional features of the 590S series include black synthetic stock and forend; cylinder bore barrel (AccuChoke™ barrel on the 20-inch version); matte blue metal finish; sling swivel studs; and logo-engraved receiver on all models.

Key design changes of the 590S include a redesigned elevator and bolt slide combined with the addition of an energy-absorbing bumper. This patent-pending innovative platform allows the user to load their choice of shotshell length (1.75, 2.75 and 3-inch) and shotshell type for their specific shooting needs, and in any combination. Use of shorter shell lengths will also increase the overall capacity of the 590S.

590S Pump-Action Shotguns (51603/51602) – Available in two configurations, the 590S with 18.5-inch barrel features a front bead sight and corncob forend, while the 20-inch version has an adjustable Ghost Ring sight, AccuChoke-compatible barrel and versatile M-LOK® compatible forend. MSRP: $605 – $708

Available in two configurations, the 590S with 18.5-inch barrel features a front bead sight and corncob forend, while the 20-inch version has an adjustable Ghost Ring sight, AccuChoke-compatible barrel and versatile M-LOK® compatible forend. MSRP: $605 – $708 590S Shockwave Pump-Actions (51601/51600) – The compact bird’s head-gripped Shockwave versions come with a choice of 14.375 or 18.5-inch barrel lengths; front bead sight; and strapped, corncob-style forend for ease of control. MSRP: $605

For the ultimate in shooting flexibility, check out the all-new Mossberg 590S Series of pump-actions and see why Mossberg continues to be a leader in firearms innovation and reliability. For more information, please visit www.mossberg.com.

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.