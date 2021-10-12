U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Thursday, October 14th, the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee will hold a second hearing for proponent testimony on House Bill 325, to guarantee that Second Amendment rights remain protected during emergencies. If you wish to view the hearing or participate in it, you may find information here. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HB 325.

House Bill 325 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, training range access, as well as hunting and fishing, to be life sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

In addition, the committee will also hold a fourth hearing on House Bill 227, to allow a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. NRA will keep you updated on this bill as it moves in the legislative process.

