Smith & Wesson Launches Optics-Ready M&P 9 Shield Plus

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that it has expanded its line of M&P Shield® Plus pistols to include a new optics-ready variant, the M&P9 Shield Plus 3.1” OR. Building on the popular M&P Shield Plus series, this new model features a 3.1” slide cut for optics, and front and rear night sights.

Vince Perreault, Senior Brand Manager, said, “The use of optics on concealed carry handguns has become increasingly popular as owners look for ways to enhance their accuracy and shooting experience. Responding to consumer feedback, we’re now proud to offer a highly sought-after combination – our M&P9 Shield Plus pistol complete with a 3.1” slide cut of optics as well as night sights. These popular aftermarket modifications are now available in the M&P Shield Plus, straight from the factory.”

The new M&P9 Shield Plus 3.1” OR features a variety of enhancements including a flat-face trigger, an optimized grip texture designed for concealed carry, and two magazines: an extended 13+1 round magazine and a flush fit 10+1 round magazine. It features the hallmark 18-degree grip angle of the M&P pistol series for a natural point of aim, helping to better manage recoil, and get back on target quickly.

The MSRP on the M&P9 Shield Plus 3.1” OR pistols is $595.00.

To learn more about the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus pistol series, including spec sheets and images, please click here.

To stay up to date on all of the latest news and events, be sure to follow Smith & Wesson on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.