Brownells Launches New “How To Build an AR-15” Interactive Video Series

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In the face of growing online censorship across many popular social media sites, Brownells has launched a new Internet resource to help customers learn how to build their own AR-15 rifles at home.

Hosted at www.brownells.com/HowToBuild, the new website features step-by-step, interactive videos professionally filmed in the famous Brownells video studio. Featuring Brownells Gun Tech Caleb Savant, the videos detail the AR-15 build process with easy-to-follow directions and expert advice.

“Several social media platforms have banned videos and other content showing how to build firearms,” said Brownells VP of Marketing Ryan Repp. “Because of Brownells’ long-time support of the Second Amendment and individual freedom, it made sense for us to create a professionally produced video and resource center to assist rifle builders of all skill levels make the rifle of their dreams in the comfort of their own home or workshop.”

The videos have an easy search button on the upper left-hand corner, allowing viewers to jump quickly to specific chapters to find the information they need. Titles include “How to Build Your AR Introduction,” “How to Build Your Lower,” and “How to Build Your Upper.” There is also a video on how to properly test fire and troubleshoot an AR-15 once it’s built.

In addition to the instructional videos, the site also hosts links to popular and in-stock parts, tools and accessories required to build an AR-15 rifle at home.

To learn more, visit www.brownells.com/HowToBuild.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.