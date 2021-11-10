Hard Drive: Joe Biden Thinks ‘2A is Being Badly Interpreted’

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Buried in the broad-ranging material found on the hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop—a copy of which has been obtained by AmmoLand News—is a view of how Joe Biden looks at the Second Amendment, with reports from his daily newsletter titled “Office of Vice President Joe Biden News Briefing,” published when the Delaware Democrat was no longer serving as vice president, and before he entered the campaign.

This newsletter, produced five days a week by Bulletin Intelligence LLC, based in Reston, Va., is a treasure trove of news and daily Biden updates, evidently published to keep Biden relevant to anyone reading. AmmoLand reached out to Bulletin Intelligence for comment, but there was no response.

A note on each newsletter said Bulletin Intelligence LLC gathers content “from thousands of newspapers, national magazines, national and local television programs, radio broadcasts, social-media platforms and additional forms of open-source data.” The Biden newsletters are no longer available online. But the file remains on Hunter Biden’s hard drive.

Links to various “Biden in the News” stories over the course of several months in 2018 and early 2019 reveal that the former vice president was busy on Twitter following a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas and five weeks later following a shooting at the newspaper offices of the Capitol Gazette newspaper.

Following the school shooting, Biden sent what might be considered a “boilerplate” reaction declaring, “Enough is enough is enough. Decent people have to take a stand. These are our children.”

Enough is enough is enough. Decent people have to take a stand. These are our children. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 18, 2018

In the aftermath of the newspaper office attack, Biden was again on Twitter, stating, “Another shooting. Another night in America where a father, a wife, a friend, a neighbor won’t be coming home. We can’t accept this. It must end. Congress must act.”

Another shooting. Another night in America where a father, a wife, a friend, a neighbor won’t be coming home. We can’t accept this. It must end. Congress must act. Our hearts are with the #CapitalGazette — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2018

They are the sort of messages an anti-gunner would tweet, following the established dictum of “never let a crisis go to waste.”

According to The Hill, as noted in the newsletter, Biden declared during a “discussion” with Amy Gutmann, president of the University of Pennsylvania, “I think the Second Amendment is being badly interpreted. It’s not consistent with what our Founders intended.”

This from the man who repeatedly insisted there were certain types of gun prohibitions in effect at the time the Second Amendment was written. It was a claim even the Washington Post Fact Checker refuted, giving Biden Four Pinocchios in the process, essentially calling the former vice president a liar.

Hunter Biden’s hard drive contains at least 164 of these Biden Bulletins, through March 14, 2019.

The Hill noted in one report how Biden also told Gutmann, “What’s happened here is the nation as a whole has decided it can no longer, in my view, continue to turn a blind eye to the prostitution of the Second Amendment here and can no longer turn a blind eye to the enormous damage being done not just in our schools but on our streets,” so at least Biden has been consistent in his personal philosophy about the Second Amendment.

Biden has never clearly explained what he means by “prostitution” of the Second Amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms. Several gun rights activists maintain there is nothing in the language of the amendment that allows the government to regulate that right, only that the right “shall not be infringed.”

The bulletin edition of April 30, 2018 reported how Biden would attend a bill signing ceremony in Delaware when Gov. John Carney signed the “Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act,” named in honor of Biden’s late son. The legislation was, according to Delaware Online, “similar to legislation Beau Biden championed when he was Delaware’s attorney general in 2013.”

Biden has been a gun control advocate since his time on Capitol Hill. When he was running for the White House, he would boast that he “beat the NRA twice” and that he was prepared to do it, again. Earlier this month in Virginia, the tables were turned on Biden surrogate Terry McAuliffe, a former governor that Old Dominion voters didn’t want back a second time. Gun rights versus gun control was an issue in that election, although school curriculum and taxes got much more attention in news coverage.

New polling on Biden shows he is in trouble with voters, as a USA Today/Suffolk University poll revealed. There is something of a ripple effect at work, too, it appears.

Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to 38 percent, with nearly half of survey respondents (46%) saying he “has done a worse job as president than they expected.” The poll also showed that 64 percent of Americans do not want the aging Democrat to run for re-election in 2024.

In the aftermath of the Virginia Election Day disaster, many believe Biden has become a drag on the party. A new Rasmussen survey released this week reveals that “only 27% of Likely U.S. Voters say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate for election in their state who was endorsed by Biden. Fifty-one percent (51%) would be less likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Biden.” The other 20 percent said a Biden endorsement wouldn’t make any difference.

Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll has consistently been showing Biden with about twice as many people saying he has done a poor job than those who strongly support his job performance.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms has been running 60-second messages about Biden and gun control since last spring, though the campaign seems to be lately on hiatus. However, those messages appear to have had a significant impact on stalling Biden administration gun control policies because they’re not even being discussed openly these days.

There is considerably more material on the hard drive; things not remotely related to gun rights. But if it is all authentic, it shows Hunter has kept a lot of material, most of it related to his business activities.

But going back to the Joe Biden News Briefing bulletins, there was one edition with a link to a story in The Hill March 29, 2018 in which Biden is quoted stating something with which even Second Amendment activists can agree: “You deserve exactly what you get if you don’t vote.”

From all indications, that’s an admonishment Virginians took to heart after the poor voter turnout in 2019 that turned the legislature over to Democrats. They promptly started pushing gun control, and Commonwealth gun owners obviously decided they would never allow it to happen again.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.