XS Sights Introduces Night Sights for Taurus GX4

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights, manufacturer of the fastest sights in any light, is now offering a wide variety of its popular night sights for the new Taurus GX4 micro-compact 9mm pistol. These line extensions are also available for the Taurus G3c.

XS sights give shooters an advantage 24/7 thanks to the company’s proprietary sight technology. XS’s photoluminescent Glow Dot surrounds the tritium vial in the front sight and activates even before the tritium does, giving defensive shooters an edge in any light, day or night.

DXT2 Big Dot

The Big Dot leads the industry in size and has a self-illuminating tritium center surrounded by XS’s photoluminescent Glow Dot technology which drives focus to the front sight. The Big Dot is available in Optic Yellow or Optic Orange. The DXT2 Standard Dot is available in Green. All DXT2 sights feature a V-notch rear with a vertical tritium stripe, creating a dot-the-“i” sight picture and eliminating the possibility of confusing the front and rear sights in high-stress situations.

R3D

The R3D has a traditional 3-dot tritium, notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight which is available in bright Orange or Green. The brightly colored Glow Dot in the front sight is a much brighter color which differentiates the front tritium dot from the two rear tritium dots.

Minimalist

The minimalist has a self-illuminating tritium vial in the front sight surrounded by an Orange photoluminescent Glow Dot and blacked-out, serrated, non-tritium rear sight.

DXW2

DXW2 tritium night sights are available with a Big Dot (Orange or Yellow) or Standard Dot (Green) front sight with a white stripe, non-tritium rear sight. The white stripe offers superior visibility of the vertical bar, which aids in sight alignment in bright light settings and performs well in low light. The increased surface area of the white stripe also enhances visibility for shooters with farsighted vision issues.

Choose the XS sights that best suit your eyes and get on target faster in any light – day or night.

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

All XS sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.

