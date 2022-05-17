Blackhawk and Eagle to Attend SOFIC 2022

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, along with Eagle Industries, a leader in the outdoor and military gear space for over 30 years, are pleased to announce both companies are attending the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), which takes place May 17-19 in Tampa, Florida.

Attendees of the show are encouraged to stop by SOF Select at the Westin Tampa Waterside located in the Oasis Ballroom. Here, attendees can get a close-up look at Eagle’s newest tactical gear, including plate carriers, chest rigs, belts, packs, and accessories. New Blackhawk gear will also be on display, including the brand’s popular line of T-Series Level 2 and Level 3 duty holsters.

The Blackhawk T-Series continues to be trusted by more and more LE departments as their duty holster of choice. Both in the U.S. and abroad, the T-Series has been chosen by more than 300 law enforcement agencies. Most recently, the T-Series L3D holster was selected by both the French Army and the Niedersachsen Police Department in Germany as their duty holsters of choice.

To learn more about Blackhawk and Eagle products or to see their complete catalog of law enforcement and EDC gear, please visit Blackhawk.com and Eagleindustries.com .

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.