Media Attack Sheriff Advocating Self Defense

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Santa Rosa County (Florida) Sheriff Bob Johnson has created a media stir over comments on his preference for law-abiding citizens to shoot home invaders.
The events that preceded these comments from Sheriff Johnson were reported on AmmoLand by Lee Williams; read more here.
Events began when 32-year-old Brandon Harris allegedly broke into four homes in Pace, Florida. Harris is known as a “frequent flyer” to Johnson and his deputies, he has been arrested 17 times. During Harris’s alleged four break-ins, one homeowner attempted to take a shot at the criminal but missed.
At a press conference after Harris’ arrests, Sheriff Johnson said:
“I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not. If somebody’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually,” Johnson said.
“So, whoever that was, you’re not in trouble. Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. And if you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better, and hopefully, you’ll save the taxpayers money.”
Proponents of gun control in the media quickly jumped on this quote.
They all want to focus on the end of the quote, accusing the sheriff of telling citizens to shoot home invaders to save taxpayer money.
None of them want to acknowledge the Sheriff was trying to save the lives of law-abiding citizens from violent criminals.
Sheriff Johnson said, “If somebody’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do.”
For most people, myself included, this is the kind of Sheriff you want in your county.
Tell us what you think in the comments below and share this video with your family & friends to help support AmmoLand News, America’s oldest Second Amendment news outlet.
Folks, it is time we woke up to the fact that academia, the medai, much of government and the culture in general has been taken over by the Progressive New Left. These folks reject the notion that you have the right to defend yourself and your property and family. Most have been under strong delusion for decades which allows these dedicated Marxists to pass as ‘liberals.; Republican party enablers like Rush Limbaugh allowed the Progressive New Left to raid under the colors of liberalism when in reality these folks are dedicated communists. Just a point of fact: the current District… Read more »
we need more like him.
Training and practice are a critical means to accurate gun control . Which means hitting the target when under duress . The gun control we all need to support is accuracy when aiming at armed intruders in our homes .
Yes, it keeps folks from hitting over the target.
Dang right shoot to stop the Threat!! They in your house uninvited
“There is another” I sense …. Sheriff Grady Judd.
Judd supports red flag laws and other gun control laws.
As of October 2019:
“Tampa Bay sheriffs, including Hillsborough’s Chad Chronister and Pinellas’ Bob Gualtieri, who chaired the commission that investigated the Parkland shooting, fully support the red flag law. So does Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, who has issued 425 orders, more than any other jurisdiction.”
https://www.tampabay.com/opinion/2019/11/01/floridas-red-flag-gun-law-saves-lives-and-its-a-good-start-editorial/
Taking the communist Tampabay Times as a source is your problem. Judd has carried out lawful orders. That does not mean he supports them.
Do you believe Judd does not support Red Flag laws?
He doesn’t support ones right to remain silent when interrogated by police either as he demonstrated when his dept. caught those bikers shooting at each other on the highway. According to him everybody is supposed to confess when interrogated by cops.
People like his bubba Kool-Aid though even though that didn’t work out so well with George Bush.
He also doesn’t like open carry.
People on AR15.com have indicated he also doesn’t like approving NFA paperwork.
I read that Judd “Red Flagged” a pre-teen just to set an example. Neither the kid or family seemed to be gun owners.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, known for his no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is crime-fighting style, defends his department’s use of red flag law against kids.
“First, it’s to put the parents on notice that you got to do a really good job at securing your firearms, so your children can’t get to it and number two, it’s putting the parents on notice about your kid’s got an issue here,”
https://www.fox4now.com/red-flag-law-used-against-young-kids-in-florida-shocking-says-florida-senator
They love him there, his bubba Kool-Aid is a strong brew. Probably even mixed special by the masons.
He doesn’t just carry out lawful orders by enforcing red flag orders requested by others, he sees them as another tool in his toolbox. He petitions the court to issue orders:
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office petitions the court for a risk protection pursuant to Florida Statute 790.401 when a person ‘poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others; and there are ‘specific statements, actions or facts that give rise to a reasonable fear of significant dangerous acts’ by that person,”
https://www.midfloridanewspapers.com/four_corners_news_sun/county-commission-votes-to-make-polk-second-amendment-sanctuary/article_82dd2646-42d7-11ea-bf79-d31cc7ae7b54.html
Look at you, saying it is okay for the socialist enforcers to violate the Constitution, even when they know it is wrong. You must be a liberal, if not you are a useful idiot of the liberals to hurt us Constitutional Americans. Please tell me you get the cognitive dissonance of talking bad about communism, and then supporting socialist enforcers violating the Citizens rights. Just following orders thugs and useful idiot supporters like yourself, are the cornerstone of Communism. The British enforcers at Lexington and Concorde may not have supported disarming Americans, but they were ready to follow orders to… Read more »
He swore an oath to support and defend the constitution. He has the authority to use discretion, as all officers do, when enforcing laws. Therefore, he is actively CHOOSING to enforce unconstitutional arms laws and violate the rights of his constituents. Seeing as he has the ability to not enforce them, it stands to reason that he must support those laws especially given the fact that he pretty much leads the state in number of instances those orders have been executed.
He not only enforces the orders – he initiates them.
It’s easier than doing the work to collect the evidence required to arrest someone for making a credible threat.
Bingo. It’s just another tool to use…much like the “I smell marijuana” or “I smell alcohol”. Anything to use in their fishing expeditions for the drug war and making sure the peasants aren’t getting too uppity thinking they should be able to exercise their rights without first kissing the ring.
Arresting people for resisting arrest (and no other charges).
Arresting people for disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct (when everything was peaceful and orderly before the police showed up).
“Lawful” but unconstitutional orders = Oathbreaker. The sin is even greater if you “don’t like them” but do it anyway.
Judd doesn’t want body cameras.
https://www.theledger.com/story/news/politics/county/2021/07/14/sheriff-judd-polk-county-commission-no-body-cameras-yes-more-staff/7949878002/
Judd will enforce both state and federal gun control laws and does not want to be told not to enforce those laws.
Judd “said he could not support a local law that instructed him to ignore state and federal gun laws.”
https://www.theledger.com/story/news/local/2019/12/17/make-polk-gun-sanctuary-commission-will-look-into-it/1751988007/
Grady lobbied to ban bump stocks and other devices that allow people to fire semiautomatic firearms more rapidly: “This week I observed a horrific act beyond words by a deranged man who was pure evil. Innocent Americans – some of the finest in the country, were viciously murdered. I watched the various television accounts and am furious beyond words. After talking with several staunch gun right advocates and licensed gun dealers in my community they all agree – now is the time and Congress is the place where a simple single-topic-only law must be immediately created.As Sheriff of Polk County, and… Read more »
Comment with link on hold, but Judd lobbied to ban bump stocks and other devices that allow semiautomatic firearms to be fired more rapidly.
Grady knows best:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuh0Cl-RnDM&ab_channel=WFLANewsChannel8
Better yet, I say shoot them and bury them.
The three Ss , shoot , shovel and shut up !
My experience is with wild pigs. They tear up the hay meadow and horse pasture. The corpses that I have shot dead are completely gone and bones scattered in three days if I leave them out for the coyotes and other little night nibblers. I am re-thinking the bury part.
You don’t eat any of them?
If there is a nice young piglet, yes. If you shoot at a piglet then the big hogs that do a lot of damage will get away. It is best to take that one shot at a big damage doers.
I see. Makes sense
I have no issue whatsoever with Sheriff Johnson’s comments. Normal, I repeat NORMAL, citizens would certainly agree. Too bad the wimpy RINOs and the other hand-wringing Republican are not as outspoken in defense of self-protection as the commie socialist democrats are of criminal protection. I simply cannot understand how somebody like a Lori Lightfingers can stand in front of everyone and tell police to stand down and local business owners to get out of the way, enabling the thieves, and the whole country nods in agreement. But, a Sheriff Johnson tells folks they should defend themselves, and he gets castigated,… Read more »
Y’all can take the time to sit here and comment on this Clown Car of a Presidency,
or you can help fix it.
Primaries are in progress,
November is coming
Get up, get everyone,
get out there and fix this.
Yeah OK, Do you really think your vote matters ? I will do this one more time. If you re voting on a machine, or votes counted by a machine. Your vote is useless. Didn’t you hear Joe ? We Have Put Together The Most Extensive And Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization In The History Of American Politics. Any idea who SECURES these elections ? Have you even wondered ? Well let’s start here with this screenshot from 2018 midterms. Read it carefully. Almost sounds like the 2,000 mules Dinesh Desouza & True the Vote were exposing. I wonder how many… Read more »
Elections are only a small part of their IT info sharing. Hell they are in just about every aspect of our lives. From Govt to Social media, energy, food, etc.
Hope you have well over $5 trillion. Because that is what they claim to have invested. lol
I find there little map quite entertaining when you compare it to past elections.
Sharing info with Homeland Security.You know the same Govt agency caught bringing illegals into a city near you in the middle of the night by plane. Yeah I’m sure it’s all legit. lol
Our government has been in the business of nation building and election fraud for years.
Those in washington the deep state were so desperate that they rigged the 2020 election during the pandemic.
It was easy and those involved got away with it so more of the same to follow. Joe Biden more votes than any other president in history ??????
Cut ties with all that modern crap. If it is not mandatory amputate.
I read somewhere that only one in fourteen persons that will probably vote in the general election vote in the primary election. So my vote is fourteen times more powerful than in the general election, if what I read is true.
I think that the primaries are key to getting the the non-party-hack into the general election. I could be wrong.
No sale. If your vote doesn’t matter anywhere, why did Virginia flip?
Good excuse to DO NOTHING, though
Did it flip ? Or is it just controlled opposition ?
I think it flipped. Too obvious.
A small glimpse into the firearms hypocrisy of Democrats and the Liberal Fake News media. When a police officer shoots someone. It’s the cops fault. When a criminal shoots someone. It’s the guns fault.
It’s even more warped than that. It’s not the fault of the gun the criminal used, it’s YOUR gun’s fault.
well it was not there stopping the criminal
No! When a criminal shoot someone it’s your fault, my fault, the NRA’s fault, but it damn sure isn’t the criminals’ fault.
The media is a propaganda arm of the democrats fair and balanced is no longer I wrote this before The sheriff is saying that he and law enforcement can not protect you it is a clear message. Protecting you and your family is your first priority. The police investigate arriving too late to protect you and your family from a violent act in progress. It’s not that they do not want to stop an attack it is a issue of time from when the call goes out for help to when the police arrive. Seconds count while under attack the… Read more »
Sheriff Bob Johnson has my VOTE!!! And I’m in Idaho.
Sheriff Johnson sure has my vote too. Law enforcement around the country has really gone all out to help get Constitutional Carry and other pro-2A legislation passed into law too. Twenty five states down with many more to come. Hopefully at least three more states by the end of ‘22.
Gone all out?
Name one state sheriffs’ association or police chiefs’ association or state police department that has lobbied for permitless carry.
Some of the most effective lobbyist organizations against permitless carry legislation are law enforcement agencies/organizations. Nebraska is the same as many “red” states:
“The Omaha Police Officers Association had testified against LB 773 earlier this year, saying that as originally drafted, it would harm police efforts to combat street gangs.
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Police Department remains opposed to the bill, as does a state police chiefs’ association.”
https://nebraskaexaminer.com/2022/03/11/after-emotional-vote-constitutional-carry-gun-bill-advances-to-second-round-debate/
The main reason is because of the financial incentive. We had those who gave classes all pissed about permitless carry here in Arkansas along with the Highway Patrol who stood to loose some slush fund money they were putting aside for their pensions. So many people, “law” enforcement obviously included don’t really give a flying rats ass about rights for anyone but themselves. They see it as a right to rape you financially as often as possible so they can live in lavish luxury while you have to down size to a travel trailer to make ends meet.
Permits are issued by the State Patrol in Nebraska (not the Omaha Police).
I believe the issue is control and “only one” mindset.
https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/services/concealed-handgun-permits
Have you see even one state sheriffs’ association, state police chiefs’ association, or state highway patrol department lobby for permitless carry?
Does the Constitutional Sheriff organization support permitless carry?
https://cspoa.org/about/
I tried to reach them some time ago to ask them some questions, but it’s difficult to find contact information.
Good report on original research!
Far and few Scheriff’s and other Law Enforcements Agencies support Constitutional Carry, because it does take away their, SLUSH FUNDS, for getting a Conceal Carry Permit, it is called their TIT-FOR-TAT, PAY TO PLAY PERMIT!!!!!!!!
Even that is short sighted in the extreme. Not sure whether licensing in Texas went up or down with constitutional carry but it certainly has not dropped significantly. Often constitutional carry is the “gateway drug” to licensed concealed carry. At least here in Texas the license is easy for good people to get, does not cost a lot, provides far greater legal protections than constitutional carry, works as “pre-check” for NICS (ie FFL doesn’t have to await fed approval) and has reciprocity advantages in the many states who recognize Texas license and have not yet gone to constitutional carry. Easy… Read more »
There are so many advantages of people keeping their CCW’s current around the country. It affords more places to legally carry and some legal protections also. I’m a major proponent of CC and it’s wonderful to see it being signed into law around the country. People carry for their protection and the protection of others. It’s very important to protect yourself in other ways too. Carrying a loaded firearm concealed or open is very serious business.
Sir, that is sarcasm about the socialist enforcers supporting the Constitution, right? The only way socialist cops have helped with Constitutional carry is by them enforcing illegal gun control laws on is Citizens. We have to get a permit so the cops can’t shoot us dead at the sight of our gun, which they still do even with our permits. Plus, the permit is to make sure the socialists cops can’t safely harm our Liberty, because we are carrying a Constitutional protected weapon. In our state, the captain of the largest police force was told to foad, when he tried… Read more »
you cant talk the rest into keeping a weapon handy , make it at least 9.65 have to allow for people who cant own one
Don’t let that stop you. It doesn’t stop democrats. Even when they are dead
and vote often
In the “Free State of Maryland” — currently under DemoKKKratic rule by numbers.
Why do you think Uncle Joey got to be OUR GREAT LEADER, HA, HA, HA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!