Remington Announces Premier Bismuth Shot Shells

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition introduces Premier Bismuth loads as both waterfowl and upland hunters begin to prepare for the 2022 seasons. Loaded with deadly HEVI-BISMUTH, the dense blended shot flies further with an increased retained energy compared to steel, giving hunters greater performance at longer distances. Premier Bismuth is loaded with top-tier Remington components and is just as lethal in the marsh as it is chasing pheasants.

Features:

All-season load for waterfowl or upland hunts

Superior to steel. 22% denser, with 44% more downrange energy

Safe to shoot in vintage shotguns

Loaded with HEVI-BISMUTH, which is proudly alloyed and cast in the USA

Lead-free, 9.64/cc density

Available in 12, 20, 16, 28GA as well as .410 bore

“Remington hunters demand the absolute best from our ammo, and we are really excited to offer Premier Bismuth for the 2022 hunting seasons,” said Joel Hodgdon, Remington’s Director of Marketing. “HEVI-BISMUTH has proven so valuable in the field. High-density and smaller shot sizes deliver more pellets per payload, giving shooters an added edge in the field, whether you are shooting ducks or downing upland game.”

PRODUCT DETAILS

Premier Bismuth 12GA / 3” 1 3/8OZ #2 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 12GA / 3” 1 3/8OZ #5 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 12GA / 2 3/4” 1 1/4OZ #2 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 12GA / 2 3/4” 1 1/4OZ #5 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 20GA / 3” 1 1/8OZ #2 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 20GA / 3” 1 3/8OZ #5 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 20GA / 2 3/4” 7/8OZ #5 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 16GA / 2 3/4” 1 1/8OZ #4 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 28GA / 2 3/4” 7/8OZ #4 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

Premier Bismuth 410 Bore/ 3” 1 3/8OZ #2 Bismuth / MSRP TBD

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Welcome to a New Era of Remington.