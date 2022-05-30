Time For A Second Amendment Precinct Strategy

Your Neighborhood – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters are often frustrated with the Republican Party. They wonder just how it gets the way it is. It’s understandable frustration – like seeing a pro-Second Amendment candidate win a primary and then to have allegations of one sort or another hit.

However, it is possible to turn a party around. One way is through the “precinct strategy” espoused by Dan Schultz. This approach, which plays very well into the grassroots work that Second Amendment supporters have excelled at for decades, is one that should have been adopted long ago by gun-rights organizations across the board.

As a primary voter, you have a say in which candidate moves forward to the general election, but you’re often left with the choice of who decides to run. That is a good way to have to choose between Dr. Oz on the one hand, and McCormick on the other. In essence, primary voters are choosing the best of the options.

On the other hand, being on the precinct committee puts you in a position to help influence who runs. As a precinct committeeman, you can recruit candidates to run. That’s a good way to reduce the chances of developing the next generation of candidates for higher office. If you’re sick of being stuck with a bad statewide candidate, joining a precinct committee is a good way to go about addressing the problem at the source.

The fact is, once you are in the precinct committee, you now have a more direct pipeline to party leaders and elected officials. You can raise concerns about what is going on with regards to our Second Amendment rights – and you have a say in who the local, state, and national party leaders are. You also help determine the platform that the party runs on.

It’s a chance to make that difference. If enough Second Amendment supporters get involved at the precinct committee level, we would have much less anxiety about the party selling out because we would be electing said party leaders. These same precinct committee types could also have more influence in who is recruited to run for office and can be gatekeepers.

I also cannot commend one modification to Schultz’s strategy made by the Virginia Project, which is to “flood the system with normals,” enough. This will serve two purposes: First, showing them what is going on and empowering them to get involved is a good thing. Second, it will ensure that we do not end up in a bubble and sound unreasonable or become incompetent.

If Second Amendment supporters want to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level via the ballot box, the precinct strategy is one of the best options to do so.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.