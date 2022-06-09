Massive Gun Control Bill HR7910 Passes House, Bans Magazines and More

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 7910, euphemistically titled “Protecting Our Kids Act,” 223 for to 204 against. The bill was passed primarily along party lines, with Democrats and Republicans voting against it.
The bill is a collection of long-standing Progressive efforts to restrict people from having access to some of the most popular rifles and shotguns in the country.
As has become the norm, Progressives are using a rare, emotional event to push sweeping legislation across the finish line, which could not be done through reasoned debate.
This is precisely the opposite of how legislative decisions should be made. It maximizes the power of the Media to control legislation through emotional manipulation. The Congressional Budget Office lists the primary effects of the legislation. From the Congressional Budget Office (cbo.com):
H.R. 7910 would change federal gun laws by creating new federal crimes and expanding federal firearms regulations. Specifically, the bill would:
- Raise the purchasing age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21;
- Ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, and possession of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices;
- Establish new federal crimes for gun trafficking and straw purchases;
- Require gun owners to meet residential gun storage requirements and establish criminal penalties for violating those requirements;
- Require registration of existing bump-stock-type devices under the National Firearms Act and bar the manufacture, sale, or possession of new bump-stock-type devices for civilian use; and
- Change the definition of “ghost gun” and require background checks on all firearm sales.
Having quickly read the bill, this correspondent notes the bill also raises the purchasing age for semi-auto shotguns. The broad language of the bill would have far-reaching effects. From the bill:
“(B) any semiautomatic centerfire rifle or semiautomatic centerfire shotgun that has, or has the capacity to accept, an ammunition feeding device with a capacity exceeding 5 rounds, to any individual who the licensee knows or has reasonable cause to believe has not attained 21 years of age and is not a qualified individual…”
The bill would grandfather in existing “large-capacity” ammunition feeding devices. This shows how ineffective this measure would be. There are hundreds of millions of magazines with a capacity of more than five rounds existing in the United States.
In the “gun trafficking” section, the bill bans the gift of firearms between anyone but closely related family members.
The bill would require all firearms, except those legally in existence prior to 1968, to have a government-mandated serial number. Privately made firearms that do not have government-approved serial numbers would become contraband.
The bill places “bump stocks,” into the same category as National Firearms Act items such as machine guns, short barreled rifles and shotguns, and silencers.
The sale of all firearms would require approval through the government before being consummated, essentially eliminating the private sale of firearms. As all firearms other than those manufactured before December 1968, which were not required to have serial numbers, would be required to have a government-approved serial number installed, this creates a potential registration system.
There are some less prominent parts of the bill. It creates a fund for “buy-backs” of ammunition feeding devices. “Buy back” is an Orwellian term. Most of those items were never owned by the government to begin with, so they cannot be “bought back”.
The bill expands the definition of an “undetectable firearm” to any “major component” which is “undetectable” by the previous standards and exempts government agents from penalties for possession of “undetectable firearms”. This may effectively outlaw composite receivers and may outlaw some carbon fiber barrels with a liner.
The bill mandates “safe storage” of firearms in homes where anyone under the age of 18 is living.
Commentary:
The overall thrust of the bill is to put the federal government firmly in control of the ownership and sale of firearms in the United States, effectively nullifying the Second Amendment.
The bill seems unlikely to pass the Senate. The votes of 60 senators would be required to overcome the Senate filibuster rule.
The danger is some Republicans would cave to the Media pressure to “do something”, which always seems to move toward total government control.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
Republicans have already caved the democrats need to be stopped. There is not one congressman or women talking about how the legal system as failed with the democrats soft on crime, Protecting the leftist flat earth progresive has become all they care about.
Putting the fear of law and order with the death penalty for all who chose to attack those that are children the disabled and the defenceless would be a better finish than this legislation.
November 2022 we must win the country back or face a marxist government.
5 Republicans voted for the bill:
1 Republican did not vote:
https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2022245
Over the past two days the following traitors voted to violate their oaths and our rights.
Ken Calvert-California
Brian Fitzpatrick-Pennsylvania
Anthony Gonzalez-Ohio
Chris Jacobs-NY
Dave Joyce-Ohio
John Katko-NY
Adam Kinzinger-Illinois
Nicole Malliotakis-NY
Maria Elvira Salazar-Florida
Chris Smith-NJ
Mike Turner-Ohio
Fred Upton-Michigan
David Valadao-California
This includes the red flag bill voted on today.
Thanks.
I’ll add that Cynthia Lummis – WY (hard to write that) is on the waiting list. She needs to issue a statement and indicate she has considered the input from people calling her office and has decided she does not support any further restrictions on firearm rights.
For those people who would like to spend 5 minutes to influence her, her staff can be reached at:
Cynthia Lummis
(202) 224-3424
Done
Thank you!
When I called the staffer indicated that Lummis was correct, a lot of calls had been received requesting more gun control (far more than the number of calls urging no further gun control). She was evasive about the truth to the CNN article, but then she came right out and indicated Lummis is listening to the people who call and may support some form of gun control (she didn’t call it that).
Check out the gun grabber bot posse downvotes on ACTION posts.
No comment at this time.
This bullshit will never pass the senate. No way no how.
Hope you’re right. There’s a lot of traitor RINOs in the Senate.
We have learned that when it comes to voting those on these list can not be trusted. Election Fraud & voter fraud is now the new political elites way of not having to reach across the aisle.
The “shuffle” & “hustle” games they play are still there. Uniparty decides who can/will vote for & against to get it done with minimal backlash.
All Ds can vote for. MAYBE not Sinema & Manchin, even Tester, in pro-gun states with elections soon enough for heavy backlash.
Recently reelected RINOs like Cornyn with 6yrs left can vote for it & count on us forgetting.
RINOs planning to retire don’t give a flying F, can’t be relied on.
If they really want it they can get 60 cloture votes. Worse, only need 51 to eliminate filibuster & pass by simplemajority.
I met Lummis three times in person prior to the Republican primary and each time asked her questions about policy. I was one of six people who, together, interviewed this candidate prior to the primary. His answers were less equivocal than those from Lummis, but I did get the impression he was saying what he thought we wanted to hear: https://ballotpedia.org/Bryan_Miller Since he was willing to go on the record with good answers, we supported him. We went door to door handing out summaries of his policy positions (we created the position papers based on the interview). He was doing… Read more »
How many X must he betray the USA-1st pro-gun base till Trump-worshipers wise up? Oz for F’s sake?
DeSantis/Noem 24
Trump endorsed Hageman as well and, so far, she has not commented on the remarks by Lummis (despite some encouragement to do so).
Downvoters LOVE being betrayed by RINOs, PROVIDED they’re Trump-endorsed RINOs.
[Chuckle]