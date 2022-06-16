Gun Deals: Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol $269.97 FREE S&H Options

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Walther PPK S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse with the screaming pistol deals again. This time it is the Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol for just $269.97 with FREE shipping options. What more need we say, this item will sell out. Check prices over here.

Read AmmoLand’s “Walther PPK Pistol – Brief History and Review” here.

Walther PPK/S .22 lr Pistol, Black – 5030300

Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Nickel Pistol – 10+1 Rounds -Often imitated but never duplicated. The elegant lines of the legendary WALTHER PPK have caught the imagination of the entire world for over 75 years.

  • Caliber: .22 LR
  • Barrel Length: 3.3″
  • Trigger Pull: DA: 17.5/SA: 6.1 lbs
  • Capacity: 10 rds
  • Overall Length: 6.1″
  • Height: 4.9″
  • Width: 0.98″
  • Weight: 20 oz
  • Finish Color: Black

This rimfire pistol comes with a threaded barrel direct from the factory, making it suppressor-ready out of the box.

As a quality firearm, you can be proud to own it and someday pass it on to the next generation.

Gun Deals: Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol $269.97 FREE S&H Options

All WALTHER PPK/S .are well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Green Mtn. Boy

Sold Out

0
Old Reloader

These are great pistols and I just want to add one minor technical point.
The barrel is threaded as mentioned but it is NOT 1/2”x28—the normal thread for 22RF attachments since the barrel is only .47” wide. But there are adapters available that perfectly fit the Walther threaded barrel that will transition to the standard 1/2” x 28.
Hope this helps someone.

1
Home Page | Recent Posts