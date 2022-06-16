Gun Deals: Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol $269.97 FREE S&H Options

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse with the screaming pistol deals again. This time it is the Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Black Pistol for just $269.97 with FREE shipping options. What more need we say, this item will sell out. Check prices over here.

Read AmmoLand’s “Walther PPK Pistol – Brief History and Review” here.

Walther PPK/S .22 lr Pistol, Black – 5030300

Walther PPK/S 22 Long Rifle 3.3in Nickel Pistol – 10+1 Rounds -Often imitated but never duplicated. The elegant lines of the legendary WALTHER PPK have caught the imagination of the entire world for over 75 years.

Caliber: .22 LR

Barrel Length: 3.3″

Trigger Pull: DA: 17.5/SA: 6.1 lbs

Capacity: 10 rds

Overall Length: 6.1″

Height: 4.9″

Width: 0.98″

Weight: 20 oz

Finish Color: Black

This rimfire pistol comes with a threaded barrel direct from the factory, making it suppressor-ready out of the box.

As a quality firearm, you can be proud to own it and someday pass it on to the next generation.