Lancer OD Green Mags: Available Exclusively at GunMag Warehouse

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GunMag Warehouse is proud to announce the exclusive availability of AR15 mags. The Advanced Warfighter Lancer OD Green Mags are AR-15 magazines and are shown in the image below.

Available in 10-, 20-, and 30-round versions, these magazines feature:

Hardened steel feed lips

Impact resistant polymer body

Steel-topped magazine catch

Non-tilt follower

Constant curve internal geometry

a Stainless Steel spring

Aggressive texturing on the body for a positive grip

Slim body design

Advanced Warfighter Lancer OD Green Mags may be purchased in:

In addition to the Lancer OD Green mags, many of these magazines can be purchased in other colors: black, smoke, flat dark earth, translucent red, blaze orange, and translucent dark earth are all options, though it is increasingly difficult to keep them in stock. As a result, availability will vary with demand.

