Ammo Deals: Winchester 5.56 Ammo 90rnds +3 Magpul 30rd AR Mags $99.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a great package of things they will ban next. 90 Rounds of Winchester 5.56 Ammo on stripper clips and three (3) Magpul 30 round AR magazines for $99.00 with FREE shipping. You save 45% off MSRP.

Ammo: Backed by generations of legendary excellence, Winchester “USA White Box” stands for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter’s and shooter’s needs.

For serious shooters, M193 USA Ammunition from Winchester is the ideal choice for training, competition or a long session at the range. The easily identifiable white box is synonymous with high quality and reliability. This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, and comes in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases.

Magazines: The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine that offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.

xtphreak

ammoseek shows 30rd boxes of Winchester M193 on strippers $16.99 ea.
ammoseek shows 30 rd GEN2 Magpul mags $8.98 ea.
$16.99 X 3 = $50.97
$ 8.98 X 3 = $26.94
total $77.91
S&H on the ammo is $17.43 + $3.57 tax = $21.00 + $50.97 = $71.97
estimated S&H on the Magpuls is $9.95 + $26.94 = $36.89

total $108.86

Bereli is fast and GTG.

Save a few dollars and not have to deal with multiple dealers.

Disclaimer: I’m not paid by or solicited by Bereli to make this post.

