Up until about 10-15 years ago I didn't have a range bag. Anytime I had to run to the shooting range I just threw everything together and headed out. As I get older though running helter skelter isn't acceptable any longer. Or maybe since it's how I make my living now it's just become necessary to be better organized and more professional. If you're in the market for a range bag or need to replace an old one you ought to check out the 5.11 Range Ready Trainer Bag.

5.11 Range Ready Trainer Bag

Here’s why I say this. When I go out to shoot it may be for something as simple as I just mounted a scope and have to run out and sight it in for an upcoming hunt. Or I may be taking a pile of guns and a lot of different ammo to test. Either way, whether I’m shooting one gun or five, I need the same equipment. If I forget any one item, it’s a wasted trip because I can’t fulfill the purpose of the trip.

I soon found that it was smart to keep the bare essential items in a bag so they’d be available. But over time my “bare essential” list has grown…. A lot bigger. Let’s list out a few items that we need while at the range.

Staple gun or tape

Ruler to measure groups

Alan wrenches to tight scopes

Screwdrivers to tighten scopes, picatinny rails etc.

Can of degreaser for our semi-autos

Wipes to clean your lenses

Otis Lead Wipes

Ear muffs and ear plugs

Cleaning gear

Note pad & pen to take notes

Then on top of the above items, you’ll need targets, sandbags and so forth. Most of the time I go out on the high desert to shoot instead of the local gun range. That way I’m not trying to work around other shooters and held up, so I’ll take a Caldwell Stable table to shoot off of.

But moving back to the list, so I don’t get to the range and sadly discover that I forgot a necessary item I’ve started swearing by religiously using a range bag. But over time my list of necessary items has lengthened which meant that my normal range bag was bulging at the seams. That’s when I discovered the 5.11 RANGE READY TRAINER BAG 50L. It is huge!

I even used it for a totally different purpose last week. My youngest daughter got married last week so a lot of the relatives had flown in for the wedding. After the wedding, some of them hung around for a few days. We were going to take my brother-in-law and sister-in-law from Nebraska up to the mountains messing around.

One day, Tim was asking me some questions about binoculars. I assume he was wanting a set to use while checking cattle. I started explaining what to look for when buying a set which of course is dependent on what the job it is that you’re wanting to accomplish.

We discussed binoculars for a moment and then I said look, we’re running up to the mountains today, let’s take a few pairs of mine and you can determine what works best for you. I saw my 5.11 RANGE READY TRAINER BAG 50L setting there and thought that’d work great to carry them in. So I threw in 5-7 pairs and was once again was reminded as to how big the 5.11 bag is. So if you’re looking to upgrade your current range bag, or maybe buy your first one I’d suggest that you check out the the 5.11 Range Ready Trainer Bag 50L. The MSRP is $145.00 and is usual, we will close with the company specs.

The Range Ready Trainer Bag has space to hold everything you need for a day at the range. Fully padded with a PE board base to keep your gear safe while the removable dividers let you customize the bag. Internal quick access elastic mag and accessory panel as well as elastic loops under the lid give you the ability to carry loaded anywhere you go and that’s just the main compartment. Three side compartments and MOLLE webbing let you take even more.

Large loop front panel for patches/ID

Fully padded construction with PE board base

Left side pull down pouch with internal org, name tape

Right side external web MOLLE

Dual rear zippered pouches

Top carry handle, removable shoulder strap

Quick access front internal elastic mag/accessory panel

Internal removable dividers and elastic bands

Underside lid elastic bands

YKK® lockable zippers

600D Polyester

10”H x 21”L x 14.5”D

3051 cubic inch / 50-liter total capacity

Weight 1.95 kg

