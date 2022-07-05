|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has an amazing deal on Anderson AM-15 5.56 16 MOE M-LOK Rifle and a free Amend2 Magazines for $469.99 with FREE shipping. These keep selling out so act fast.
Anderson AM-15 5.56 16 MOE M-LOK Rifle
- Brand:Anderson
- SKU: NDR-B2-K406-A002-B2-K628-A001
- MPN: 154591
- Caliber: 5.56
- Color: Black
- Model Name: AM-15
- MSRP: $500.00
- Condition: New
The AM-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is American-made with superior quality for less! Anderson lower receivers are CNC machined from a high-strength, 7075 T6 aluminum forging for reliable performance and outstanding durability. Machined to Military Specifications & Standards and marked “Multi-Cal ” to be used with multiple calibers on the AR-15 platform. This Lower Receiver comes in type III black hard anodize.
This Lower Receiver comes with Anderson’s Lower Parts Kit for AM-15 installed. Includes the following: Bolt Catch, Bolt Catch Plunger, Bolt Catch Roll Pin, Bolt Catch Spring, Buffer, Retainer, Buffer Retainer Spring, Disconnect, Disconnect Spring, Hammer, Hammer Pin, Hammer Spring, Magazine Catch, Magazine Catch Button, Magazine Catch Spring, Pistol Grip (A2 style), Pistol Grip Lock Washer, Pistol Grip Screw, Pivot Pin, Pivot Pin Detent, Pivot Pin Detent Spring, Selector, Selector Detent, Selector Detent Spring, Takedown Pin, Takedown Pin Detent, Takedown Pin, Detent Spring, Trigger, Trigger Guard, Trigger Guard Roll Pin, Trigger Pin, Trigger Spring.
Comes Assembled with a Mil Spec Buffer Tube Kit. This includes: 6 Position Buffer Tube, End Plate, Castle Nut, Carbine Length Buffer and Spring (Music Wire).
SPECIFICATIONS
Complete Upper Assy., AM-15, 5.56, 16″, Magpul MOE® M-LOK® Hand Guard, Carbine Length, BCG & Charging Handle Included
1 – Amend2 AR15 Mod 2 Magazine
Gun Deals: Anderson AM-15 5.56 16 MOE M-LOK Rifle $469.99 FREE Mag FREE S&H
I have built 4 A/R,s with Anderson lowers have had ZERO problems or hiccups with them. NOT ONE PROBLEM.
I Recently completed two AM-15 Stripped Lower Receivers. There are no complaints from me. Great Company that supply great products. Also, you can’t go wrong dealing with Kygunco either.
