Galco’s Corvus Belt or IWB Holster for FN 509 Pistol!

USA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Now available for the FN 509!

Constructed of Kydex, the Corvus quickly and easily converts from a belt holster to an inside-the-waistband design.

With an open top for fast draw, adjustment for ride height and cant, virtually maintenance-free construction, and comfortable forward molding, the highly versatile Corvus is a superior holster choice for defensive carry. Packaged set up for belt carry, the Corvus is swiftly and easily convertible to a highly concealable IWB holster.

The Corvus comes complete with belt slots in both 1 ½” and 1 ¾” widths, as well as straps for conversion to inside the waistband carry. The modern layout is designed to accommodate most carry-style optical sights, while the deep sight rail accommodates most suppressor-height sights.

With the Corvus, the serious gun carrier gets two fast, concealable holsters in one.

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.