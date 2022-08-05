USA –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Aero Precision August Builder Sets are here to start your summer build off strong. This month’s set features a take on the cult classic tiger stripe camouflage by Nevada Cerakote. A desert colorway gives it a refreshing look that will look at home on the range or on your next arid hunt.

This finish is available only once and in limited quantities, so get it while you can!

These will sell out, so act fast.

Aero Precision August 2022 AR15 Rifle Builder Sets Available NOW!

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision is known for two things: superior engineering & machining, and the ability to get the customer what they need, when they need it. Their products have been recognized across the country by members of the military and law enforcement communities for one simple fact – they work better. Aero Precision’s roots are deeply tied to aerospace, and the company’s drive for clean, perfect engineering and machining stems from that. When you’re building something that will fly in the air, there is no margin for error. The team at Aero takes that same approach in the firearms industry. Not every manufacturer will have razor thin tolerance levels. Not every manufacturer will personally oversee the development, design and machining of every part that comes off the line. Aero Precision is not every manufacturer.

Manufacturing a great receiver isn’t just about what the end product looks like. It’s about what it feels like, how it works, how it handles and performs. Aero Precision pushes the boundaries of manufacturing and challenge the status quo by constantly looking for new ways to use, develop or evolve existing processes. By personally designing and engineering state of the science tooling in-shop, they are able to leverage the latest machine tool technologies to provide you with components of the highest quality.

