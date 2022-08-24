Anti-Gun States Embrace Racism to Defend Firearms Laws

SYRACUSE, NY -(Ammoland.com)- Maj Toure has always said all gun control is racist. If you think the racism that led to gun control laws in the past is dead, you would be wrong.

One of the most bigoted laws that the Supreme Court recently knocked down was New York State’s laws surrounding the concealed carry of a firearm. The so-called “Sullivan Laws” was set up by the Irish in New York to prevent Italian immigrants from obtaining firearms legally by adding the “proper cause” clause to the law. This allowed New York to deny the right to carry a firearm to anyone it chose. The Supreme Court rightfully knocked down the law, only to see New York pass the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) that put a “moral character” clause into effect.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) filed a lawsuit in Antonyuk v Bruen challenging the Constitutionally dubious law. Instead of distancing itself from the racist past of New York’s gun laws, the lawyers for the Empire State leaned into the racism in its reply to GOA’s legal challenge. The State actually acknowledged the racism and used discrimination by race and religion as a reason the CCIA was Constitutional. New York State said that since the federal government had used gun laws to disarm Native Americans (which its lawyers called Indians), they had the right to disarm whoever they chose.

Maybe New York State is okay with the slaughter at Wounded Knee after the government disarmed Native Americans for “their safety” only to attack and kill men, women, and children. Maybe it is okay with the forced relocation that led to mass deaths on the “Trail of Tears.” Without the gun laws that New York State is so protective of, those human tragedies could never have happened. New York’s embracing of the laws that saw innocent people massacred is something that I can’t let go.

New York didn’t stop there. It actually cited the disarming of Catholics as proper use of gun control. Let me repeat that, New York State said that the government had the right to disarm someone based on their religion. New York was the home of the American NAZI party in the 1930s. It looks like the State is embracing its embarrassing racist past. But that would never happen again, right? Unless you are a part of the Muslim minority in China, then you are whisked off to a “re-education” camp.

It just isn’t New York trying to protect its racist laws from being destroyed by a conservative black Supreme Court Justice. California is rushing to pass laws after Bruen said the State must be “shall issue.” California gun laws about carrying a firearm were based on the Mulford Act. The Mulford Act was passed after a group of Black Panthers marched on the State Capital with firearms. A law was quickly passed through the California legislature and signed to prevent black people from carrying guns. Instead of celebrating the knocking down of racist laws, California is moving quickly to try to protect those laws. So much for being the “wokest” State in the Country.

Fortunately, we have gun rights groups and patriots willing to stand up to tyrannical and racist laws. As freedom-loving Americans, we must stand with them and eliminate the last visages of racist anti-gun “Jim Crow” laws.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.