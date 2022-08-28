Blackhawk Adds New Handgun Fits for Stache Holsters

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has announced new handgun fits for Stache IWB and T-Series L3D holsters. With additional holsters accommodating an even wider selection of handguns, more gun owners and law enforcement can count on Blackhawk for their everyday carry and/or duty carry solution.

The Stache IWB was meticulously engineered to be the ultimate solution for everyday carry, with the perfect balance of comfort, rigidity, and modularity. Completely ambidextrous, the Stache is constructed with impact-reinforced, injection-molded polymer and is perfect for right- and left-handed shooters alike. New Stache IWB holster fits include:

SIG P320/M17

FN 509 base kit (compact/midsize)

FN 509 premium kit (compact/midsize)

The T-Series is Blackhawk’s premier duty-rated holster, designed to answer the needs of law enforcement and military professionals. Both in the U.S. and abroad, the T-Series has been chosen by more than 300 law enforcement agencies as their duty holster of choice. New T-Series duty holsters designed to work with both red dots and pistol-mounted lights include:

Left-hand L3D for RDS-ready GLOCK 17/19/22/23 with TLR-7 / TLR-8

Left-hand L3D for non-RDS GLOCK 17/19/22/23 with TLR-7 / TLR-8

Left-hand L2D for RDS-ready GLOCK 17/19/22/23 with TLR-7 / TLR-8

For more information on the latest holster options or to view a complete list of compatible handguns, visit Blackhawk.com.

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.