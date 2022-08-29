Tactical Deals: MAGPUL AR15 MBUS GEN 2 TACTICAL Sight Set $68.98 COUPON Options

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells with the lowest price we have seen in some time on MAGPUL AR15 MBUS GEN 2 TACTICAL Sight Sets, just $68.98. buy two (2) or more PAIRs and use the coupon codes below, like “AMMOLAND10” to save even more. Buy front or rear sights, one or both, individually on sale. Check prices online here.

MAGPUL GEN 2 TACTICAL REAR SIGHT BLACK

MAGPUL FLIP-UP MBUS GEN 2 FRONT SIGHT POLYMER BLACK

MAGPUL AR15 MBUS GEN 2 TACTICAL Sight Set Low-profile, flattop-mounted, polymer sights deploy instantly at the touch of a finger to provide backup sighting if a primary optic fails. Streamlined contours mean there’s nothing to snag on brush, sling, or other gear when folded. Spring-loaded ambidextrous release mechanism lets you hit the grooved tab on either side of the sight to deploy, and lock it in place. Hitting the same tabs retract the sight when you’re done. Uses less than 1″ of MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny receiver rail space and locks securely in place with the included steel crossbolt. Provides the same height over bore as standard A2 iron sights. Windage-adjustable rear sight has two apertures: a large, .185″ peep and a .070″ peep. Designed for AR-type rifles and carbines, fits any weapon with Picatinny rails.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.