Man Arrested: Charges Include Possession Of Forced Reset Triggers!?

Massachusetts – -(AmmoLand.com)-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in conjunction with local law enforcement, arrested a Holyoke, Massachusetts, man on charges of violating the National Firearms Act (NFA) and other gun-related crimes.

Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was charged with one count of possessing machine guns, six counts of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms, and one count of making false statements to federal agents. He was arraigned in federal court in Springfield on Friday.

“The unlawful possession of unregistered machine guns is a federal crime that ATF takes very seriously as it threatens the safety of our communities,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division. “ATF has had a long and productive relationship with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in combating violent crime and stopping the unlawful possession of firearms that are not legally registered.”

Mr. Augusto has been under investigation since February. On February 23, 2022, federal and local law enforcement officials claimed that Augusto was in unlawful possession of multiple unregistered firearms. Under Massachusetts State law, a gun owner must register their firearms. He was also found to possess several standard compacity magazines that are illegal in the state.

Mr. Augustro also had two suppressors lacking any markings. These silencers appeared to be homemade. Under the NFA, all hearing protection silencers must be registered with the ATF, and the owner must obtain a tax stamp to be able to own one. Making a homemade silencer is not illegal, although the end user must fill out an ATF Form 1, assign a serial number to the suppressor, and have the suppressor engraved.

The United States Attorney’s Office alleges none of that was done.

The ATF claims that Mr. Augustro had 42 machine gun conversion devices. Glock machine gun conversion switches accounted for 38 of these devices. These devices are available on Chinese websites and allow users to convert their Glock pistol into a machine gun. The ATF and postal inspectors have been cracking down on these devices.

But Forced Reset Triggers!?

Mr. Augustro also had four forced reset triggers.

These include three Rare Breed FRT-15 triggers and one Tommy Triggers FRT-15-3MD. The ATF has claimed these are machine guns leading to a long, drawn-out court battle between Rare Breed Triggers and the Federal Government.

This case seems like the first time the federal government claims the devices are machine guns when dealing with an individual owner.

Augusto allegedly possessed:

• One PTR Industries, Inc., model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 9MC01048xx with one magazine and an altered HK MP5-type machinegun trigger housing installed; • 38 “switch-type” Glock machinegun conversion devices bearing a counterfeit Glock logo;

• Three Rare Breed FRT-15 forced reset triggers designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15 type firearms, with no serial number;

• One Tommy Triggers FRT-15-3MD forced reset trigger designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15-type firearms, with no serial number;

• One Imperial Arms Co., model EFFEN 90, 5.7x28mm caliber firearm bearing serial number HXX37 with one magazine;

• One PTR Industries, Inc., model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 9MK001951 with a collapsible shoulder stock, thread protector, electronic sight, and forward grip, and with one magazine;

• One Sig Sauer, model MPX, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 62B058947 with an electronic sight, a forward grip, and a Maxim Defense collapsible shoulder stock, and with one magazine;

• One Intratec, model Tec-9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 54601, with a secondary forward grip and a synthetic sling; and

• Two black firearms silencers with no markings. “Guns are deadly weapons. There are strict requirements regarding licensing for and registering of firearms. We believe Mr. Augusto not only unlawfully possessed numerous unregistered firearms, but also possessed a stockpile of machine guns and conversion devices that have the capability to rapidly cause death and destruction,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The illegal possession of firearms and, moreover, machine guns, greatly threaten the safety of our communities. Gun laws are in place for a reason. The conduct alleged here is very serious. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute individuals who try to bring deadly weapons into our communities.”

Federal authorities also allege that Augusto lied to agents when questioned. They claim that Augusto told them that all the firearms in the house belonged to his son and his girlfriend. They claim he asked them to purchase some of the guns for him. He claims that he never asked the couple to buy him the firearms. It isn’t clear if Augusto is prohibited, but AmmoLand News ran a background check and didn’t turn up a criminal record.

Mr. Augusto is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each NFA violation. He is facing a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for lying to federal authorities.

