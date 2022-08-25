Rock River Arms New ATH Hunting AR-15 Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- There is no doubt we are in the “golden age” of semi-auto rifles, with companies like Rock River Arms continuing to offer top-quality rifles designed with premium materials and strict quality control — all sold at reasonable prices. Rock River Arms earned its reputation by manufacturing some of the most accurate and reliable semi-auto rifles for the law enforcement and civilian markets. Now for 2022, the company ups the game for hunters with the introduction of the All-Terrain Hunter (ATH), a mid-length rifle that stands tall in the field of AR-platform hunting rifles.

Designed specifically with the modern hunter in mind, the ATH rifle’s precision 18-inch heavy match stainless steel barrel is cryogenically treated for maximum stability and accuracy even under high-volume shooting conditions. Chambered in .223 WYLDE to accommodate both 5.56mm and .223 Remington hunting ammunition, the ATH barrel incorporates a 1:8 twist rate and boasts a guaranteed 3/4 MOA accuracy at 100 yards.

The barrel mates to a forged A4 upper receiver and is shrouded by a 13-inch extended lightweight free-float handguard. The co-witnessed, full-length rail system offers plenty of room for high-magnification optics and thermal gear for late-night varmint hunting, while the M-LOK compatible handguard ensures ample mounting positions for bipods, slings, and lights.

Hunter ergonomics also score high marks with the RRA ATH. A winter trigger guard provides ample room for the trigger finger even when wearing heavy gloves. The Hogue pistol grip also accommodates gloved hands with its no-slip rubber coating and prominent finger grooves. To meet changing shooting scenarios and clothing requirements, a six-position RRA Operator CAR buttstock rounds out the lower receiver assembly. With its generous cheek weld and textured butt plate, this stock makes it easy to maintain a secure and comfortable sight picture in a fast-paced hunting environment. The stock also incorporates multiple quick-detach sling mounting points and a watertight battery storage compartment.

Hunters will appreciate the ATH’s operational controls. The star safety selector, for example, is easy to manipulate when wearing gloves. More noteworthy is the inclusion of RRA’s world-class Two-Stage Ultra Match Varmint Trigger. With its light take-up, crisp break, and 3.5 – 4 lbs. pull weight, this trigger goes a long way toward minimizing shooter-induced shot disturbance—a critical factor in long-range accuracy.

Additional features of the All-Terrain Hunter include RRA’s Operator muzzle brake, owner manual, plastic hard case, and one 20-round steel magazine.

Rock River Arms continues to develop, advance, and expand the semi-auto rifle market by manufacturing accurate and dependable products like the new All-Terrain Hunter that sporting enthusiasts can depend on. Whether it’s for hunting or protection, Rock River Arms is a brand that is trusted by defense professionals and serious recreational shooters alike.

Model: AR1562.v1

MSRP: $1425.00

About Rock River Arms:

The quality and reliability of Rock River Arms firearms continue to win new admirers. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put a variety of different manufacturer’s rifles through an exhaustive trials process and, based on those trials, awarded Rock River Arms with a 5-year contract as their primary supplier. Since that time, Rock River Arms has received additional federal contracts.

Rock River Arms remains committed to continuing to provide its civilian, law enforcement, and military customers with the kind of custom products and services on which its reputation has been built.

