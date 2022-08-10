U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: Stay In Your Lane. Our Rights Are NOT Debatable

Washington D.C. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Today, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) sent a letter to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee informing it that abrogating fundamental rights are not within its purview.

“I write you today on behalf of the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), a non-profit organization that promotes maximal individual liberty and sound public policy through litigation, research, education, grassroots outreach, and direct advocacy regardingH.R. 1808, the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2022,” and the policies contained therein. FPC Law, the nation’s first and largest public interest legal team focused on the right to keep and bear arms, and the leader in the Second Amendment litigation and research space, has reviewed H.R. 1808 and found it to be grossly violative of the rights of the People protected under the United States Constitution. FPC thus strongly opposes H.R 1808 on its merits and rejects its contempt for the natural rights of the People….”

FPC’s letter spotlights the arrogance and immorality of attempts to vote away fundamental rights away from the People.

“For a legislative body to suppose that it can abrogate the human rights of the very people that delegate limited, enumerated powers to it is the height of conceit. Especially following the United States Supreme Court decision of N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen… to even propose such a measure is to show unbridled recalcitrance and disrespect to the People the Congress serves. And to consider this legislation, which would if enacted, increase state violence by orders of magnitude and put peaceable people in government cages for exercising their rights, is an act of tyranny. We urge you to terminate this awful and contemptible legislation.”

The full letter to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee can be read here.

Firearms Policy Coalition HR 1808 Judiciary Letter – August 2022

About Firearms Policy Coalition

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org), a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, exists to create a world of maximal human liberty, defend constitutional rights, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom. FPC’s efforts are focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and adjacent issues including freedom of speech, due process, unlawful searches and seizures, separation of powers, asset forfeitures, privacy, encryption, and limited government. The FPC team are next-generation advocates working to achieve the Organization’s strategic objectives through litigation, research, scholarly publications, amicus briefing, legislative and regulatory action, grassroots activism, education, outreach, and other programs. FPC Law (FPCLaw.org) is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, and the leader in the Second Amendment litigation and research space.