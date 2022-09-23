Gun Deals: Daniel Defense M4V7s Rifles Up To 20% OFF with FREE Shipping!

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with screaming good deals on Daniel Defense M4V7s Rifles, some Up To 20% OFF, and all with FREE Shipping.

Read AmmoLand News’ review of the Daniel Defense DDM4 v7 Pistol, and you will want to take advantage of this offer while they last.

Daniel Defense M4V7s Rifles The DDM4 V7P AR15 style pistol pairs a 10.3 inch barrel and the MFR 9.0 M-LOK rail for fast handling, accuracy, and reliability while also providing compatibility with a wide variety of muzzle devices and sound suppressors. The V7P is classified as a pistol, not a short-barreled rifle, so it does not require ATF approval and a tax stamp. It features M-LOK attachment technology and comes equipped with the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace with 5 positions of adjustability and integral, ambidextrous QD swivel attachment point. The independently ambi GRIP-N-RIP Charging Handle accommodates left- and right-handed shooters. This pistol comes equipped with the ergonomic Daniel Defense Pistol Grip with an integral trigger guard and soft touch overmolding.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.