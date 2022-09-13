New Unconstitutional Handgun Carry Zones – Everywhere, Throughout New York City

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Through the enactment of amendments to New York’s Gun Law, now in effect, New York Governor Kathy Hochul intends to take from innocent New Yorkers the only effective means of self-defense available for them, bestowed on them by the Divine Creator, and guaranteed to them by the U.S. Constitution, while doing nothing to protect New Yorkers against the horde of lunatics and psychopaths allowed to prey, at will, upon them.

If it is this thing, “Gun Violence,” that so concerns her, Hochul will do well to implement a robust law and order system—and leave the law-abiding citizen who wishes to exercise his natural law right of armed self-defense alone. She won’t do either.

The “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” (“CCIA”) ostensibly allows some people—still very few in number—to obtain a concealed handgun carry license. But even for the seemingly lucky ones, it comes at a severe cost. They must sacrifice other fundamental Rights, the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments, to obtain their prize: a New York concealed handgun carry license, and, ultimately, for all that time, money, and effort, the value of it comes to naught. It means nothing.

The language of the CCIA is sufficiently vague to support the conclusion that a person isn’t permitted to use a handgun for self-defense outside the home, even with a valid concealed handgun license in tow. And, in many areas of the State, and especially in the Five Boroughs that comprise New York City, one definitely cannot use a handgun for self-defense, notwithstanding one’s valid concealed handgun carry license.

In the most dangerous areas of New York, effectively the entirety of Manhattan Island, the Governor and Albany have created a patchwork quilt of “sensitive locations” where the holder of a New York handgun carry license cannot lawfully carry a handgun.

Consider what this Abrogation of Your Right of Self Defense Means:

Step in one block of the City, and it is lawful to carry a handgun if you have a valid license, albeit you still may not be able lawfully to use it if needed. But step into another block, and you have broken the law, for not only are you not permitted to use a handgun for self-defense, but it’s also unlawful even to have it on your person in that area.

Carry a handgun in the wrong area, and you have committed a Class E Felony. That means loss of your handgun license, the loss of your handgun and any other firearm you may happen to own and possess, and a felony record to boot. So, what good is this license for all the trouble one must go through to obtain it? And few will ultimately be able to acquire one anyway.

A valid New York concealed handgun carry license provides you no protection. Under the CCIA, it is more a liability than an asset. It is not a god-send but a booby-trap.

In fact, that Class E Felony violation is one created especially for law-abiding citizens and expressly for holders of concealed handgun carry licenses. New York has codified that felony violation in a new code section: NY CLS Penal § 265.01-e.

The tacit implication of this is plain: don’t apply for a New York concealed handgun carry license. And those with a valid concealed handgun carry license don’t bother to renew it. For peace of mind, the Hochul Government suggests surrendering the license to the appropriate police authorities because one always runs the risk of violating NY CLS Penal § 265.01-e. The CCIA has traps all through the length and breadth of it for the concealed handgun carry licensee.

Do you recall the playground game, hopscotch, a perennial favorite of children? If so, now imagine Manhattan Island as a mammoth hopscotch board with safe and non-safe squares.

One who has a valid handgun license and carries a handgun has much to fear from Hochul’s hopscotch inspectors, no less so than from the myriad lunatics and psychopaths that do not need a license to carry a gun as they hunt for prey throughout the City. The no-bail policy gives the predator free rein if they happen to be caught by the police. They are out on the streets again in no time. You, however, don’t fare as well. A felony conviction here doesn’t help the law-abiding citizen.

This is what Hochul and Albany are——

Petty-Tyrants that adamantly defy both the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights and clear and emphatic rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.

And this is what Hochul and Albany have wrought:

A climate of fear where the armed citizen is perceived as a latent threat to the Government and a potential transgressor of State law. And that is how he is treated by the Government. And yet no graver threat to the Security of a free State and the sovereignty of the American people rests than upon the failure of the Federal Government and those State Governments that refuse to abide by the strictures of the U.S. Constitution and the rulings of the Third Branch of the U.S. Government, and who sin against the natural law rights of man as bestowed upon him by the Divine Creator.

New Yorkers were compelled to file a new lawsuit once again, ever again, against a continuously arrogant, defiant, recalcitrant, intransigent State Government.

In the immortal words of the Great Sage, Yogi Berra: “It’s Déjà Vu All Over Again.”

All because our Federal Government, this New York Government, and all too many other State Governments refuse to humble themselves to the strictures of the U.S. Constitution and refuse to accept the supreme sovereignty of the American people over Government and their Nation; and who even dare refuse the American citizen the right to exercise his unalienable right to armed self-defense.

