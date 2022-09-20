Team Ruger Secures Weekend Divisional Wins

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger continued its winning streak by securing several divisional wins this past weekend.

Team members Dave Olhasso and James McGinty competed at the 2022 East Coast Steel Challenge Championship held at the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club in New Tripoli, PA where they both took home wins. Olhasso walked away with the top spot in the Single Stack division with a final time of 112.65 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger. Olhasso also competed in the Production division where he claimed first place with a final time of 117.59 shooting the Ruger American® Competition pistol in 9mm Luger. Also competing with the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol in 9mm, James McGinty took first place in the Limited division with a final time of 105.61. McGinty also pulled off a third place finish in the Rimfire Pistol Optics division with a final time of 71.34 with his Ruger® Mark IV™ 22/45™ Tactical pistol.

“This was my first Steel Challenge match of the year and it was the perfect lead up to the Steel Nationals,” said Olhasso. “As always, my Ruger handguns never let me down and always give me the edge I need to go out and take home the win.”

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com, Facebook.com/Ruger, or Instagram.com/Rugersofficial. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens ® ,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.